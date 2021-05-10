Logar police district chief killed in shooting

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2021)

An Afghan security official was killed in an attack by unknown armed men in eastern Logar province on Monday, sources said.

Hasibullah Stanekzai, Head of the Provincial Council told Ariana News that Shahpor Ahmadzai, police chief for PD1 of Logar, was gunned down by unknown armed men in the provincial capital Pul-e-Alam city.

The incident took place at Shahidan square in the city on Monday evening.

Ahmadzai, who was a former spokesman for Logar police, died in hospital from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack, Stanekzai said.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.