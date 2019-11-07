Logar Mosque Torched by Unknown Gunmen

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2019)

Unidentified gunmen have torched a mosque in Logar province late on Wednesday, a local official said.

Hasib Stanekzai, the head of Provincial Council in Logar province, told Ariana News that the incident has taken place in Qala-e-Qazi area of Baraki Barak district.

A part of the mosque is destroyed as a result of the fire, Mr. Stanekzai said.

He further said that several copies of the holy Quran were also burn.

Immediately, the motive behind the incident was unclear.

Police have not commented on the incident.

This is not the first incident in Afghanistan. Similar incidents happened in the past, especially in Baghlan and Ghazni provinces.