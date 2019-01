(Last Updated On: January 20, 2019)

The provincial governor and intelligence chief of Logar province have escaped unharmed from a suicide car bombing in Kabul-Logar highway, a local official said on Sunday.

Provincial spokesman Shamshad Larway told Ariana News that the incident happened this morning in Sang-e-Safed area in Mohammad Agha district.

At least five bodyguards of the governor were killed and four others wounded in the attack, Larway further said.

Immediately, there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.