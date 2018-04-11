Local Commander Among 10 Militants Killed in Helmand

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2018 9:34 am)

10 Taliban militants including a local commander of the group were killed and 10 others wounded in an operation carried out by Afghan forces in the southern Helmand province.

The Taliban commander who was killed along with his fighters in Nad-e-Ali district named Zilgai, according to media office of Helmand’s Police Chief.

The office stated that five villages of the district were cleared from the presence of Taliban militants during the operation.

Helmand police further said that Afghan security forces were currently demining and defusing IEDs placed by the militants in the villages.

The Taliban have yet to comment regarding the incident.

Helmand laying in the southern part of the country is called the main stronghold of the Taliban where the group has reportedly possessed many drug processing and producing factories.