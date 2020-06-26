(Last Updated On: June 26, 2020)

The 2-1 defeat for Manchester City at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea ensures that Liverpool mathematically cannot be caught in the table.

Following their previous success in 1990, the 19th premier league title for Liverpool ended a 30-year long wait.

Liverpool is now the only Football club in the history of the premier to claim the championship earlier than any other club, doing so with seven games still to be played.

Reds have had a fantastic run this season with 86 points accumulated after 31 matches played, with 28 wins, two draws, and one defeat.

Although there was some doubt as to whether the season would even be resumed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut stadiums for three months, this was Manchester City as the runner-up who gifted the 2019/2020 championship to Reds.

In the next match, Manchester City is to give a guard of honor for Liverpool as the early champions of the season.

Earning this title, Liverpool win its 19th title of the premier league, reducing its difference with Manchester United to one.