Latest News
Liverpool wins Premier League 2019/2020
The 2-1 defeat for Manchester City at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea ensures that Liverpool mathematically cannot be caught in the table.
Following their previous success in 1990, the 19th premier league title for Liverpool ended a 30-year long wait.
Liverpool is now the only Football club in the history of the premier to claim the championship earlier than any other club, doing so with seven games still to be played.
Reds have had a fantastic run this season with 86 points accumulated after 31 matches played, with 28 wins, two draws, and one defeat.
Although there was some doubt as to whether the season would even be resumed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut stadiums for three months, this was Manchester City as the runner-up who gifted the 2019/2020 championship to Reds.
In the next match, Manchester City is to give a guard of honor for Liverpool as the early champions of the season.
Earning this title, Liverpool win its 19th title of the premier league, reducing its difference with Manchester United to one.
Latest News
Afghan gov’t weakened ahead of talks with Taliban: US watchdog
A US watchdog has warned that “systemic” corruption within the Afghan government is undermining its bargaining position in upcoming peace negotiations with the Taliban.
John Sopko, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction says that the Taliban would use corruption within the government to strengthen their bargaining power and weaken the government’s position in peace talks.
Many #Afghan and international observers have asserted that #corruption in #Afghanistan, by at least 2009, had become systemic, or pervasive and entrenchedhttps://t.co/6d03aOtxdo
— SIGAR (@SIGARHQ) June 25, 2020
Meanwhile, the US Special Inspector General urged the Afghan government leaders not to rely too much on foreign aid in the future.
“Afghanistan’s leaders must come to realize that in the end, private sector investment will matter far more to their country’s future than international donors, because after 19 years of war, foreign governments, including the United States, are growing weary of paying Afghanistan’s bills,” John Sopko added.
Tackling systemic #corruption demands cooperation from political leaders whose dominance may rely on the very power structures anticorruption efforts seek to dismantlehttps://t.co/6d03aOtxdo
— SIGAR (@SIGARHQ) June 25, 2020
He described the corruption in Afghanistan as an “insidious threat” and said it would undermine public confidence in the government.
“It is the most insidious threat the Afghan government faces because it saps the support of citizens who are trying to go about their daily work, feed their families, and live free of fear and intimidation,” Sopko added.
On the other hand, Deborah Lyons the UN envoy to Afghanistan says that the government’s fight against corruption is not enough and that it has lost the trust of the donor countries and the people of this country.
Government officials did not comment on the allegations, but the head of the government’s media center denied Sopko’s remarks, saying the government was making every effort to eradicate corruption.
COVID-19
People complain of poor services in Covid-19 hospitals – Kabul
Patients attendances complaints of poor services in the COVID-19 hospitals in Kabul.
According to them, many patients die not from the severity of the disease but the lack of services and negligence.
Some relatives of the patients claimed that despite millions of dollars in aid to fight the spread of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan, hospitals face a lack of COVID-19 supplies and equipment.
“Since last night, I have witnessed more than 15 people died and their bodies were brought out from the hospital,” said Rahman, a relative of a patient.
On the other hand, the family of Faqir Nabi, one of the famous figures of the country’s cinema, who lost his life on Friday due to the Coronavirus in the Afghan-Japan hospital, says that Faqir Nabi was kept in the courtyard of the hospital for 4 days and died due to negligence and lack of facilities.
The head of Kabul public health, however, confirms that services in hospitals are poor, but he cites the reason for the increase in confirmed cases.
“Yes, there are problems and inadequate health facilities in hospitals, and the demand (patients) has increased. We had to use the courtyards and vestibules of hospitals,” said Khushal Nabizadah, Kabul’s director of public health.
According to Nabizada, around 150 to 160 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized in isolation wards in Kabul.
It comes as Afghanistan Coronavirus cases have risen to 30451 with 683 deaths and 10306 recoveries.
COVID-19
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
Faqir Nabi, an Afghan actor, died of Coronavirus on Friday morning, his family members confirmed.
According to his family, Nabi, 67, was suffering COVID-19 in the past few days and he passed away at a hospital in Kabul.
Faqir Nabi was known for Dust in 2016, Akhtar-e Maskhara in 1981, and Siamoi Wa Jallali in 1978.
It comes as Afghanistan Coronavirus cases surpass 30,000, with recording 276 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that eight COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 683 in the country.
Meanwhile, 132 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovering their health.
So far, 30451 people have been infected with the virus, while 10306 others were recovered from the virus.
Afghan gov’t weakened ahead of talks with Taliban: US watchdog
People complain of poor services in Covid-19 hospitals – Kabul
Liverpool wins Premier League 2019/2020
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Afghan Futsal goalkeeper tests positive for Coronavirus
NASA postpones astronaut launch due to bad weather
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
Return to contact training approved by Premier League
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Intra-Afghan Peace Talks
Tahawol: Pakistan accused of being safe haven for terrorism
Morning News Show: Education opportunities and challenges in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s policy on Afghanistan’s war and peace
Trending
- Business4 days ago
US planning for post-peace agreement in Afghanistan
- COVID-195 days ago
Coronavirus cases slow in Afghanistan: Health Ministry
- Latest News4 days ago
25,000 Refugees died in eight years while crossing Meditteranean, says Erdogan
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 310 new cases, total 29,143
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban attack security outposts in Kunduz, killing 9
- Latest News4 days ago
Last week deadliest in 19 years for Afghan forces: ONSC
- Programmes5 days ago
Tahawol: Amendments in media law postponed by gov’t
- Business2 days ago
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt