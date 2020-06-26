Latest News
Liverpool win Premier League 2019/2020
The 2-1 defeat for Manchester City at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea ensures that Liverpool mathematically cannot be caught in the table.
Following their previous success in 1990, the 19th premier league title for Liverpool ended a 30-year long wait.
Liverpool is now the only Football club in the history of the premier to claim the championship earlier than any other club, doing so with seven games still to be played.
Reds have had a fantastic run this season with 86 points accumulated after 31 matches played, with 28 wins, two draws, and one defeat.
Although there was some doubt as to whether the season would even be resumed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut stadiums for three months, this was Manchester City as the runner-up who gifted the 2019/2020 championship to Reds.
In the next match, Manchester City is to give a guard of honor for Liverpool as the early champions of the season.
Earning this title, Liverpool win its 19th title of the premier league, reducing its difference with Manchester United to one.
COVID-19
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
Faqir Nabi, an Afghan actor, died of Coronavirus on Friday morning, his family members confirmed.
According to his family, Nabi, 67, was suffering COVID-19 in the past few days and he passed away at a hospital in Kabul.
Faqir Nabi was known for Dust in 2016, Akhtar-e Maskhara in 1981, and Siamoi Wa Jallali in 1978.
It comes as Afghanistan Coronavirus cases surpass 30,000, with recording 276 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that eight COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 683 in the country.
Meanwhile, 132 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovering their health.
So far, 30451 people have been infected with the virus, while 10306 others were recovered from the virus.
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that the former Al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden had been “martyred” by US forces in 2011, a term that reflected a subtle stab at the US as it’s mainly used for honorable figures slain in battle.
Khan used the word during a rambling budget speech in parliament, attacking his predecessors’ foreign policies and saying that Pakistan’s partnership with the United States in the war on terror was a mistake, Pakistani news agencies reported.
Khan also said that the US used abusive language against Pakistan, blaming Islamabad for its failures in neighboring Afghanistan and most of all — refused to tell Islamabad of its operation against bin Laden in 2011 before carrying out the Navy SEALs nighttime raid.
The special operations force swooped into Pakistan’s military garrison town of Abbottabad in the middle of the night on May 2, 2011, killing bin Laden and several of his operatives.
“We sided with the U.S. in the War on Terror but they came here and killed him, martyred him and … used abusive language against us (and) did not inform us (of the raid), despite the fact that we lost 70,000 people in war on terror,” Khan told Parliament.
“The way we supported America in the war on terror, and the insults we had to face in return… They blamed us for every failure in Afghanistan. They openly held us responsible because they did not succeed in Afghanistan,” he added.
It comes as the US has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring the “ regionally focused terrorist groups.”
“It (Pakistan) allowed groups targeting Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated Haqqani Network, as well as groups targeting India, including Lashkar e-Tayyiba and its affiliated front organizations, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to operate from its territory,” the US State Department said in a report.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates were the only countries to recognize the Taliban government, which had harbored bin Laden as he planned terrorist attacks against the U.S. After the 9/11 attacks, Pakistan turned and became an ally of the United States.
UN envoy optimistic about peace prospects in Afghanistan
The UN’s top envoy in Afghanistan said the country now has a unique opportunity to turn the corner to a brighter, more stable future after four decades of war.
Deborah Lyons via a video conference told the Security Council on Thursday that even as an unprecedented global pandemic threatens to unravel many of the hard-won socio-economic gains Afghanistan has made over the years, there is now a moment of “emerging hope.”
The UN envoy, who is the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, said she is “cautiously optimistic” that the talks between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban negotiation teams will start in the next few weeks in Doha.
“As the two sides embark on what will likely be a long and complex series of talks, I have encouraged them to show the necessary flexibility and foresight, the commitment to peace and, most importantly, compassion for their people that will be needed to bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion,” she told the Security Council.
Lyons, who is also head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), described how the formal announcement of a three-day Eid ceasefire by the Taliban and the Government led to a welcome and much-needed reduction in violence.
“A reduction in violence is essential to an environment conducive for peace talks and to pave the way for an eventual permanent ceasefire,” she stressed, telling the Security Council that the United Nations stands ready to support direct peace talks and noting that she has been in discussion with both sides to identify and address their needs, going forward.
The UN envoy described how she has engaged with partners from the region and beyond, and said she is confident that a constructive atmosphere for the peace process can be fostered. But at the same time as new opportunities for peace emerge, she said, COVID-19 is casting a shadow over daily life in Afghanistan.
“Under the leadership of the Afghan Government, the UN is supporting a coordinated response to fight this epidemic,” she said, pointing out how she is counting on the continued generosity of the international community to allow the United Nations to carry forward with the Afghan Government an essential response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"By working together, we can overcome #COVID19 and support #Afghanistan at the beginning of its nascent peace process so that its people can finally achieve the lasting peace they deserve." – UN envoy @DeborahLyonsUN tells Security Council.
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) June 25, 2020
In addition to presenting an update on prospects for peace and the fight against COVID-19, Lyons highlighted developments in human rights and the humanitarian situation. She spoke about the harsh realities of life for many Afghans and the human cost of Afghanistan’s conflict, which continues to take a devastating toll on civilians, especially children.
In closing, Lyons stressed that COVID-19 is not just a health crisis. She called it a “multi-dimensional crisis impacting an already fragile country.” But by working together, she said, we can overcome COVID-19 and support Afghanistan at the beginning of its nascent peace process so that its people can finally achieve the lasting peace they deserve.
“The UN will continue to stand in partnership with the Afghan people through this time of unprecedented challenge and fragile hope,” she said. “The Afghan people will look to the guidance, to the support, and to the unity of this Council as they chart their way forward on their long road to peace.”
