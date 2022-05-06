Business
Liquidity crisis at core of Afghanistan’s economic challenges: SIGAR
Afghanistan continued to face a severe liquidity crisis this quarter with access to physical bank notes constrained and banks facing major liquidity challenges due to declining economic activity, lack of trust in the banking center among Afghans, and an inability to transact internationally.
The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan (SIGAR) said in its latest quarterly report that Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Afghanistan’s central bank, will require significant technical support from the international community to tackle these challenges.
The report stated that prior to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover in August last year, Afghanistan’s financial system had been underdeveloped relative to the context of its growth in recent decades, with a low assets-to-GDP ratio and a heavily dollarized banking system.
Approximately 60% of deposits in the country were made in foreign currency. The report stated that in this monetary environment, maintaining financial stability requires both domestic currency (AFN) liquidity and, more importantly, foreign exchange (FX) liquidity.
However, DAB is limited in its ability to control the AFN monetary supply and value due to several factors including the lack of domestic technical capabilities to print currency, which Afghanistan outsources to foreign companies.
“For years, DAB would prop up the value of the afghani (AFN) by regularly auctioning US dollars pulled from its foreign reserves. Prior to August 2021, Afghanistan’s central bank reportedly received quarterly shipments of $249 million in US banknotes from its foreign reserves. This stopped after the Taliban (IEA) takeover prompted the United States to place a hold on US-based Afghan central bank reserves.
“The loss of these US dollar transfers and other sources of foreign currency plunged Afghanistan’s financial system into free fall,” SIGAR stated.
With Afghanistan’s international reserves, including banking sector foreign exchange deposits at the DAB, frozen; the SWIFT system and international settlements suspended; grant transfers suspended; and AFN liquidity printing interrupted, a dramatic adverse shock in the financial and payment systems ensued.
The resulting liquidity crisis has caused salary disruptions for hundreds of thousands of government employees, teachers, and health-care workers, and has imposed limitations on the operations of international aid groups in the country.
“The banking system is totally paralyzed. The central bank is not operating,” according to Robert Mardini, director general for the International Committee of the Red Cross as cited by SIGAR.
Mardini said that his organization is instead paying 10,000 doctors and nurses via the informal hawala money-transfer system.
This has also contributed to a worsening domestic credit market. In the absence of international support, banks have ceased extending new credit to small- and medium-sized enterprises.
In recent months, the increased supply of US dollars from humanitarian channels, averaging around $150 million per month, has helped stabilize the value of the afghani.
However, these humanitarian channels are viewed as stopgap measures that are an insufficient substitute for the normal functioning of a central bank, SIGAR stated.
In her March 2 statement to the UN Security Council, UNAMA head Deborah Lyons cited the “lack of access to hard currency reserves, lack of liquidity, and constraints on the central bank to carry out some of its core functions” as key challenges to reviving the Afghan economy.
Total international DAB reserves were $9.76 billion at the end of 2020, according to the most recent data available to the IMF. Of this amount, $2 billion was deposited in financial institutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.
Some $7 billion in DAB reserve funds deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York are now frozen by the US government.
Economists at New York University and the University of Chicago suggested that if central-bank reserves were placed directly with households or with other financial intermediaries, it could enhance the desired increase in liquidity.
Liquidity is a concern for households as well as for the banking system and businesses. Raising household liquidity in Afghanistan is challenged by rising unemployment, the fact that only 10–20% of Afghans have bank accounts, the uncertain status of DAB’s electronic payment system and the declining volume of market transactions as reflected in the country’s declining GDP.
SIGAR stated however that the Biden Administration is currently exploring possible avenues for disbursing $3.5 billion of the frozen assets for humanitarian relief efforts, possibly through a separate trust fund or by providing support through the United Nations or another enabling organization.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West has stated that the $3.5 billion could alternatively contribute toward “the potential recapitalization of a future central bank [in Afghanistan] and the recapitalization of a financial system.”
The move to freeze assets meanwhile sparked outrage throughout Afghan society, including among leaders unaffiliated with the IEA.
Shah Mehrabi, a long-time member of the Afghan central bank’s board of governors, called the decision “unconscionable” and “short-sighted.”
Mehrabi argued that the central bank should be treated as independent of the IEA regime, and that depriving the bank of its reserves could lead to “total collapse of the banking system” and further hurt millions of Afghans suffering in the economic and humanitarian crises.
The order to freeze assets has also drawn criticism from US and international policy analysts, human rights groups, lawyers, and financial experts, SIGAR reported.
Analysts have expressed concern over both the seizure of the reserves and the reported proposals to provide those funds in the form of humanitarian assistance.
Paul Fishstein of NYU’s Center on International Cooperation argues that the executive order gave inadequate attention to the macroeconomic collapse of the country.
Fishstein said the release of the central bank’s reserves could instead be used to restore unnecessary exchange rate stability and ease the liquidity crisis.
William Byrd of the US Institute of Peace (USIP) said that even if only half of DAB’s total reserves are devoted to support its basic activities as a central bank, it would “provide an opportunity to make a start toward stabilizing the economy and private sector.”
Uzbekistan sends in another shipment of aid to Afghanistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday that Uzbekistan has sent in another shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the form of food and clothing.
According to IEA spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, 4,000 tons of goods arrived in the country.
“By the order of the President of Uzbekistan, 4,000 tons of materials such as flour, wheat, rice, oil, clothing, spices and vaccines were donated to Afghanistan,” Mujahid said, adding that the consignment was handed over to IEA officials by the Special Representative of that country.
Uzbekistan sent 63 humanitarian aid trucks to Afghanistan in December 2021 and 1,300 tons of food, medicine and clothing in September.
Afghanistan working on plans to expand ties through railway network
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA), said Friday they are working to expand economic ties with neighboring countries through railway projects.
The director general of the Afghan Railways, Bakht-u-Rehman Sharafat, says they are working on plans to develop the railway system in Afghanistan and to use this form of transport for exports.
He said that Russia and Kazakhstan have also shown interest in the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project, and some Central Asian countries have also asked to join the Afghanistan-Iran railway project.
“We intend to designate the port of Aqina for the import of petroleum products and Andkhoy port for dry products; we have also started working on all the ports to solve problems,” said Sharafat.
Private sector members say the railway projects play a key role in the country’s mining sector and the export of dried and fresh fruits. They have inturn called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to continue its efforts to expand this sector.
“Railway is one of the most important means of transportation in the country and in this way we are able to deliver our exports to different markets of the world in a timely manner,” said Abdul Jabar Safi, the head of the Industrialists Association.
Economists say that if Afghanistan’s railways are connected to neighboring countries, the country will soon be able to enter world markets by exporting saffron, minerals, carpets and other goods.
This comes after Uzbekistan started building a $5 billion railway across Afghanistan to link up with Pakistan’s seaports, Pakistani website News International reported last month.
The project is being driven by Uzbekistan, and was launched after a meeting in Uzbek capital Tashkent in February, in which officials agreed on a roadmap for the 600km line connecting the Uzbek and Pakistan networks via Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul.
“This trans-Afghan project is the most economical and shortest route connecting Central Asia with the Pakistani ports of Karachi, Gwadar and Qasim,” said Pakistani minister of state and chair of the country’s Board of Investment (BOI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan after the meeting.
“The Termez-Kabul-Peshawar project could be a game changer for the region’s future,” he said.
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction and Manufacturing Company on Thursday signed a contract with Afghan authorities to develop an industrial complex on the outskirts of Kabul at a cost of $216 million.
The complex is expected to be constructed across 650 acres of land in Perozi Township in Deh Sabz district of Kabul.
According to officials, the complex will feature 150 factories, a mosque, and health and educational facilities.
The project will also generate 13,600 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs.
First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who also heads the economic commission said that the commission has facilitated business and investment in Afghanistan.
“We are ready to provide any kind of support. If they (businesspersons) face any problem, we will resolve it,” Baradar said.
It is the second major economic project to be launched in Afghanistan after the IEA’s takeover just over eight months ago.
Last month, IEA officials inaugurated construction of a 285-kilometer irrigation canal in north Afghanistan.
