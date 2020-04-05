Liquid-gas well discovered, put into function – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2020)

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has been surveying two wells – well no. 32 and well no. 36 – for a while in the Yatim Taq area of Jawzjan province to detect oil and gas.

The ministry of mines and petroleum says that the process at the well no. 32 has been successful and now the liquid-gas extraction has been functioning.

According to the MMP, the gas that will be refined from the well no. 32 will be put to use in different areas in Afghanistan.

As per the MMP statistics, extraction of the gas from this refinery well alone will add 8.5 million US dollar revenue to Afghanistan’s yearly income.

In addition, it has been gauged that hopefully, the refinery will generate thousands of jobs adding immensely to the employment graph of Afghanistan.