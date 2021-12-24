Science & Technology
Lick it up: Japan professor creates ‘tele-taste’ TV screen
A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavours, another step towards creating a multi-sensory viewing experience.
The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), uses a carousel of 10 flavour canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food. The flavour sample then rolls on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for the viewer to try, Reuters reported.
In the COVID-19 era, this kind of technology can enhance the way people connect and interact with the outside world, said Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita.
“The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home,” he said.
Miyashita works with a team of about 30 students that has produced a variety of flavour-related devices, including a fork that makes food taste richer. He said he built the TTTV prototype himself over the past year and that a commercial version would cost about 100,000 yen ($875) to make, Reuters reported.
Potential applications include distance learning for sommeliers and cooks, and tasting games and quizzes, he said.
Miyashita has also been in talks with companies about using his spray technology for applications like a device that can apply a pizza or chocolate taste to a slice of toasted bread.
Meiji student Yuki Hou, 22, demonstrated TTTV for reporters, telling the screen she wanted to taste sweet chocolate. After a few tries, an automated voice repeated the order and flavour jets spritzed a sample onto a plastic sheet.
“It’s kind of like milk chocolate,” she said. “It’s sweet like a chocolate sauce.”
Science & Technology
Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth on Monday after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in 2023.
The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector, who launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on December 8 along with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, landed on the Kazakh steppe, Reuters reported.
Maezawa, a space enthusiast, made the trip in a Soyuz spacecraft and became the first space tourist to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in more than a decade.
One of Japan’s most flamboyant public figures, Maezawa entertained his social media followers from space by taking photos of his home prefecture of Chiba, showing how to make tea in zero gravity and discussing his shortage of fresh underwear, Reuters reported.
The entrepreneur returned to snowy conditions on Earth, with precipitation and sub-zero temperatures at the landing site about 150 km south east of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan.
Maezawa will become the first private passenger on the SpaceX moon trip in 2023, as commercial firms including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.
The billionaire, who sold his online fashion business Zozo (3092.T) to SoftBank in 2019, is searching for eight people who will join him in his moon voyage in 2023, requiring applicants to pass medical tests and an interview.
Science & Technology
Facebook pays fines to Russia over banned content
Facebook (FB.O) has paid 17 million roubles ($229,643) in fines owed in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, but with the threat of a potentially larger fine looming, Reuters reported.
Facebook parent Meta, along with Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O), faces a court case next week for suspected repeated violations of Russian legislation on content and could be fined a percentage of its annual revenue in Russia.
According to the report Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
Russia in October sent state bailiffs to enforce the collection of 17 million roubles in fines imposed on Facebook. Interfax said there were no more enforcement proceedings against the company as of Sunday, citing the federal bailiff service’s database, read the report.
Moscow has increased pressure on large tech firms this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom.
Interfax said messaging app Telegram has also paid 15 million roubles in fines, Reuters reported.
Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Science & Technology
Moderna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer’s, study shows
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause inflammation of the heart muscle, a very rare side effect, than its rival vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a Danish study published in the British Medical Journal late on Thursday.
The study, in which almost 85% of Danes, or 4.9 million individuals, aged 12 and older participated, investigated the link between mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation, also known as myocarditis or myopericarditis.
Earlier studies from Israel and the United States have indicated an increased risk of heart inflammation after inoculation with the mRNA-vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
“Vaccination with mRNA-1273 (Moderna’s vaccine) was associated with a significantly increased risk of myocarditis or myopericarditis in the Danish population,” the study said.
However, the overall risk of getting heart inflammation from the vaccines, both of which are based on mRNA-technology, was low, according to the study, conducted by researchers from Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute.
“In general, the rate of myocarditis or myopericarditis was about threefold to fourfold higher for mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccination than that for BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccination,” the study said.
The researchers found only 1 case per 71,400 vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and 1 case per 23,800 vaccinated with Moderna. Most of the cases had been mild, the study said.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine was only associated with a higher risk of heart inflammation among women, the study said, contrasting with the results of the studies from Israel and the United States.
The authors said the discrepancy could be explained by the average age of the vaccinated population, the time span between the first and second shot, or because fewer Danes had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our findings do not generally overshadow the many benefits that come with being vaccinated,” study author Anders Hviid said in a statement.
“One must keep in mind that the alternative of getting an infection with COVID-19 probably also involves a risk of inflammation in the heart muscle,” Hviid said.
Tahawol: UNSC’s resolution about Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks about withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: Private sector’s demands of international community discussed
Hundreds of factories face uncertain future amid ongoing economic crisis
Turkey, Qatar ink deal to jointly operate Kabul Airport
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Authorities in Pakistan burn confiscated drugs worth 1.3 billion dollars
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Tahawol: UNSC’s resolution about Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks about withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: Private sector’s demands of international community discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
-
World5 days ago
Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA appeals for support from Islamic countries at OIC summit
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatari and Turkish officials to meet over Kabul airport plans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tariq Ali Bakheet appointed as OIC’s special envoy to Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Turkish companies and traders to invest in Afghanistan: officials