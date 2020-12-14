Business
Lemon production on the rise in Nangarhar
World Bank approves $85 million in grants for Afghanistan
Daikundi woman starts up aloe vera farm
Jamila Sultani, chairwoman of the Nili city Women’s Council, in Daikundi province is making waves with her new industry – the local cultivation of aloe vera.
With the help of the Daikundi department of agriculture, Sultani was able to build a second greenhouse for the plants, after having built the first one herself.
Sultani started her project after getting young aloe vera plants from Kabul and is the first person to farm this plant in the province.
According to local agriculture officials, Daikundi’s climate is well suited to growing the succulent which has a broad spectrum of uses – including medicinal uses and its used in some energy drinks.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)
Had initiated greenhouse projects in three provinces in the past few years in a bid to provide farmers with an alternative to growing poppies.
Last year an aloe vera processing factory was inaugurated in Herat province. This plant is able to process at least 10 tons of the plant on a daily basis.
According to factory officials at least $2 million has been invested in the plant which is located in the industrial park in the city of Herat.
Balkh poultry industry starting to reap the benefits of govt programs
The Balkh Provincial Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock says that chicken farming in the province has increased dramatically in the past few years and currently there are about 10.45 million chickens hatched in the province annually.
The department said that feed for the egg-laying hens and broilers (chickens bred for meat production) has also become a key industry in the poultry sector in the province.
This sector has also grown exponentially over the past five years as a result of support and cooperation from the provincial directorate of agriculture, officials said.
Mohammad Salam Saye, head of the Balkh Agriculture Directorate said so far more than $15 million has been invested in the poultry sector in the province.
Currently, there are more than 1,000 small, medium and large poultry farms in Balkh province and about 15 tons of chicken meat is sold on the market daily, while about 20 million eggs are laid annually in the province.
According to the department, some chickens are imported by farmers from Pakistan, Iran and Uzbekistan to produce meat.
Saye meanwhile said that Balkh poultry farms meet the province’s market demand for chicken and at the same time, chicken meat is exported from Balkh to neighboring provinces.
Poultry farmers say that with the onset of winter, production of chicken for consumer use will decline mainly due to the high cost of electricity.
Government implemented a tariff system on imported chicken and eggs a few years ago in order to boost the local sector – a move that has since started to pay off.
