Legal director of Farah juvenile facility assassinated

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2021)

Kobra, the legal director of Farah Juvenile Correctional Center, was assassinated on Wednesday night in the provincial capital, officials confirmed.

Farah police spokesman Khalid Hazrati said Kobra had left the city on Wednesday evening and had been killed by the Taliban the same night but that her body had only been found on Thursday morning in the village of Kokshib on the outskirts of Farah.

But sources say Kobra was abducted by unknown gunmen while on her way home and then killed. They said the abduction took place in PD4 of Farah city.

So far no group including the Taliban had claimed responsibility for the killing.