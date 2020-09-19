Featured
Lebanon’s army finds 1.3 tons of fireworks near Beirut explosion site
Lebanon’s army said it had found 1.3 tons of fireworks during a search of Beirut port, which was devastated last month in a massive explosion blamed on highly explosive ammonium nitrate, kept in poor condition.
The army said in a statement that 1,320 kgs of fireworks were found in 120 boxes in a warehouse during a search of the port. It said army engineers disposed of them.
The port and a large part of central Beirut was ruined by the huge blast that killed at least 190 people and left tens of thousands homeless.
Warehouses and concrete grain silos at the port were also destroyed.
“As part of the inspection works that army units are carrying out at Beirut port, 1,320 kilograms of fireworks were found packed in 120 cartons at one of the hangars,” the army statement said.
“Troops from the Engineering Regiment immediately removed them and disposed of them at fields belonging to the army,” the statement added.
According to Lebanese media reports, an FBI team has reportedly deduced that a fireworks cache was behind the August 4 detonation of the ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port.
Other flammable substances had also reportedly been placed in the same storage facility.
Business
Atmar addresses concerns of Afghans in Tajikistan
On a two-day official visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, acting foreign affairs minister Haneef Atmar met with a number of Afghan refugees, students and business owners at the Afghan Embassy on Friday evening where he discussed challenges they are facing.
In a statement issued by foreign affairs on Saturday, the ministry said Atmar assured students and business owners that problems they have been dealing with – specifically due to COVID-19 – would be addressed as soon as possible.
Easy border crossings for bilateral trade was also addressed and the embassy was instructed to assist refugees with problems they are facing, the statement read.
Addressing Afghan students that attended the meeting, Atmar said it was important for them to return to their home country once they had completed their studies so as to help with the development of Afghanistan.
Featured
UK to allow more interpreters to start new lives in Britain
The UK government on Saturday announced an expanded relocation scheme for former Afghan interpreters who supported British Armed forces in Helmand province.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the changes will significantly expand the eligibility criteria for former interpreters to apply for the relocation offer.
Until now, former employees must have been made redundant on or after 1 May 2006 with 12 months or more service outside the wire on the frontline.
Saturday’s announcement will allow an additional group of interpreters – those who resigned on or after 1 May 2006 after serving a minimum of 18 months on the frontline – to apply for relocation.
Their spouses and children will also benefit from the expanded scheme.
“Courageous Afghans worked side by side with our Armed Forces to defeat terrorism, risking their own lives in the pursuit of peace,” said Patel.
“In recognition of their dedication, today we are fulfilling our promise and have expanded the relocation scheme so that more brave Afghans and their families can come and build a new life in the UK,” she said.
Wallace in turn stated: “Our efforts in Afghanistan simply could not have been possible without the help of brave interpreters who risked their lives to work alongside our personnel throughout the conflict.
“They did not leave us behind then, and we will not leave them behind now. It is crucial there is a fair system in place to support those who want to relocate to the UK, and that is why we are going even further to make sure more individuals have the opportunity to apply for relocation.
“The Home Office and Defense will always work together to address policy issues and promote British values,” he said.
The changes to the scheme will be made through secondary legislation in October and be implemented shortly afterwards, the UK noted in a statement.
Featured
Ghani condemns attack on yet another government official
President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the attack on Ayub Gharwal, deputy head of Paktia Provincial Council, who was gunned down on Saturday in Gardez city.
In a statement issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), Ghani reiterated his call to the Taliban to call for a humanitarian and lasting ceasefire to ensure the security of civilians.
The president also called for an investigation into the killing of Gharwal.
Paktia officials said the incident happened at about 5.30am in Gardez city while Gharwal was on his way to Gardez University.
Officials said Gharwal was seriously wounded in the attack and later died in hospital from gunshot wounds.
Gharwal’s death is another in a string of targeted attacks on high-profile public figures and government officials.
Earlier this month, Vice President Amrullah Saleh was also targeted in an attack in Kabul.
Saleh escaped with minor injuries but at least 10 people were killed in the roadside bombing that was intended to kill Saleh.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack on Gharwal.
Atmar addresses concerns of Afghans in Tajikistan
Lebanon’s army finds 1.3 tons of fireworks near Beirut explosion site
UK to allow more interpreters to start new lives in Britain
Ghani condemns attack on yet another government official
Trump calls Taliban tough but says US military can’t police Afghanistan
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
Pakistan takes steps to conform to UN sanctions against Afghan Taliban
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Afghanistan wins seat at prestigious UN commission on status of women
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
- Featured5 days ago
US troops could be down to zero by spring next year: Pompeo
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: Afghan Peace Process
- Featured3 days ago
Peace team leader calls for Islamic Republic system to be upheld