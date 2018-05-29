Leaked Documents Show IEC Staffs Stamping Fake IDs In Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2018 2:29 pm)

A voter registration center is stamping on fake national identity cards in eastern Nangarhar province, a lawmaker said on Monday.

Mirwais Yasini, a member of the lower house of parliament from Nangarhar province, revealed documents showing electoral fraud in Kama district of the province.

“On May 27, these fake ID cards were stamped in Mama Khail voter registration center in Kama village,” MP Yasini said.

Yasini called on the electoral commissions to prevent such incidents.

“The commission has dismissed a female staff, but this is not enough. IEC must punish the candidate committed this act because this is a conspiracy against the national security and democracy,” he added.

This comes a day after parliamentarians and influential political parties expressed concerns over distribution of thousands of fake ID cards for individuals in order to participate in the coming elections.