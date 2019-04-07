Leadership Council for Reconciliation Hold Its First Meeting in Arg

President Ashraf Ghani chaired the first meeting of Leadership Council for Reconciliation today in the presidential palace.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss the formation of a negotiation team who will participate in the Doha conference on 14-15 April.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Council, President Ghani said the Council has been formed after many consultations.

He added that the negotiation team must be formed based on the current realities in Afghanistan and there must be no opportunity for those individuals or groups who have spoken against the system and the gains of the last 18 years.

Meanwhile, a list of 22 individuals for peace negotiations with the Taliban group was also released, but Ghani’s office said it is not final.

U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is also expected to meet with the Afghan government and political figures to discuss an inclusive negotiation team.