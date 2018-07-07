Lawyers Accuse Security Institutions Over Offense in Qaisari’s Case

(Last Updated On: July 07, 2018 9:39 pm)

Lawyers on Saturday accused the security institutions of breaching the law by not referring the ALP commander Nizamuddin Qaisari’s case to Attorney General’s office.

The lawyers stressed that based on the law, the security institutions could not hold Qaisari in captivity for more than 72 hours.

“The National police and Intelligence should have informed the Attorney General’s office regarding the issue within 24 hours and should have referred the case to the office within 72 hours so that the Attorney General’s office could investigate,” said Abdul Wahid Farzayee, a lawyer.

The Interior Ministry, however, said that Mr. Qaisari is under the captivity of a security institution and that the initial inquiries have not been completed from him to refer the case to the Attorney General’s office.

“There is a need for some issues that could be addressed mostly through investigations in the security institutions. Whenever, the case has been completed, then it could be sent to the Attorney General’s office,” said the Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish.

This comes as protest over the arrest of prominent commander of Junbish Millie Qaisari has extended to Balkh, Jawjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. The protesters have recently shut down the some governmental institutions in Sar-e-Pul province while closed the Kabul-Mazar-e-Sharif highway.