Lavrov says U.S. wants to establish military presence around Afghanistan
The U.S. authorities want to dispose their military resources around Afghanistan to have an option to launch strikes at Afghanistan if needed, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday (July 12).
Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after almost 20 years of fighting, a move that has emboldened the Taliban to try to gain fresh territory in Afghanistan.
That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighboring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that Islamist extremists could infiltrate Central Asia, a region Russia views as its backyard.
The CSTO, the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) dominated by Russia, said on Thursday it was ready to use all its resources if necessary to contain a crisis on the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, the Interfax news agency reported.
The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is a headache for Moscow which fears spiraling fighting may push refugees into Central Asia, create a jihadist threat and even stir civil war in one ex-Soviet state, a former Russian diplomat and two analysts have told Reuters.
Russia operates its biggest foreign military base in Tajikistan close to the Afghan border and Moscow has already pledged to help Dushanbe if needed. Interfax cited the CSTO as saying that military contingents from other member countries were not yet needed in the area however.
The CSTO’s statement came as a Taliban delegation in Moscow held talks with Russian officials and sought to reassure their hosts that the group would not attack the Tajik border or use Afghanistan as a platform in future to launch attacks against Russia itself.
Karzai calls for calm and appeals to Taliban to end the violence
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday called on the people to remain calm, to not be afraid and also appealed to both the Afghan government and the Taliban to accelerate efforts for peace.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Karzai called on the Taliban to end the violence and work to secure peace.
“You will soon witness meaningful resumption of serious negotiations on peace,” Karzai said.
He also called on the Afghan government to accelerate their efforts for peace.
“The war in Afghanistan is a foreign war. Salvation from this war is the way of brotherhood. We will reach peace. In the coming days, the government will witness negotiations. I call on the government not to waste opportunities.
The Taliban will not succeed in capturing the districts. No foreigner will trample on us until we become our own means,” he said.
Karzai told Afghans to have faith in themselves, to stay in the country and to free themselves from fear.
Meanwhile, in response to a question about Turkey’s role in securing Kabul’s airport, the gateway into Afghanistan, Karzai said Turkey is a friend of Afghanistan and that he hopes Afghanistan will witness “good days” through the cooperation agreement with Turkey.
Karzai also said that he would back any group that represents the will of the people of Afghanistan.
“The leadership of the country and the determination of the government of the country are not within the power of individuals; It belongs to the will of the Afghan people.
Through the will of the Afghan people, we accept the leadership of everyone, provided that it represents the will of the individual of Afghanistan,” Karzai said.
Karzai said that we, the people of Afghanistan, must understand the value of our land and demand as much as the value of our land.
Karzai said that the reason he held the conference is to give self-confidence to the people.
“I have come today to dispel your fears. We must have self-confidence,” he added.
Karzai also called on Afghans who worked for foreigners, who want to leave the country, to rather stay and help build their country.
“Don’t go with the foreigners, stay here you did nothing wrong,” he said.
“Don’t go with them and don’t accept their proposal, they [foreigners] use your energy and knowledge in their country. Stay home and serve your country. You did not commit a crime, that they now have to take you with them,” he said.
On the new US-Afghanistan relationship, Karzai said: “When US calls for friendship, this could only be possible when peace is maintained in Afghanistan and [the country’s] dignity and sovereignty is maintained; then we can be a good friend of the US.”
Finland halts deportations to Afghanistan after U.S. troops leave
Finland will temporarily halt deportations to Afghanistan because of potential instability there following the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops, its immigration service said on Monday.
Jaakko Purontie, head of the immigration service’s legal department, told Reuters no time frame had been set for the suspension of deportations.
“For the time being, we do not make decisions that lead to a deportation to Afghanistan,” Purontie said, citing the immigration service’s view that the situation in Afghanistan is unclear and unstable.
“We cannot say what the situation for a person returning to a certain area would be.”
After the United States withdrew troops from the country after 20 years of war, ground offensives by Taliban insurgents have given the group control of more territory in Afghanistan than at any time since the conflict began.
Purontie said the policy change will only affect people who would otherwise be deported back to Afghanistan.
According to the immigration service data https://tilastot.migri.fi/index.html#decisions?l=en, more 70 percent of Afghan migrants seeking a residence permit, asylum or citizenship in Finland have had their applications accepted.
U.S. talks with Turkey on Afghanistan security ongoing: State Dept
Discussions between the United States and Turkey on security cooperation in Afghanistan are ongoing, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Monday, after Ankara offered to operate and guard the Kabul airport after the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
Spokesperson Ned Price declined to provide details on how arrangements for the airport would work.
“We certainly welcome Turkey’s constructive role when it comes to the withdrawal and the broader safety and security situation in Afghanistan,” Price said, adding that the two countries were still discussing broader security cooperation in Afghanistan.
this comes after Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Monday with US Special Representative for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to discuss the Afghan peace process and regional stability.
According to Qatar’s The Peninsula, relations of bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the US were reviewed during the meeting, as well as the latest developments in the region, especially in Afghanistan.
During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the State of Qatar’s efforts and role in mediating to achieve stability in light of the ongoing developments in the field, as well as its commitment to encourage dialogue between brothers in Afghanistan and facilitate peace talks until a just and lasting political settlement is reached in Afghanistan.
