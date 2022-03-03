World
Lavrov says Russia will continue Ukraine war till ‘the end’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until “the end”.
Lavrov also said Russia had no thoughts of nuclear war.
Offering no evidence to back up his remarks in an interview with state television, a week after Russian invaded Ukraine, he also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, an ethnic Jew, of presiding over “a society where Nazism is flourishing”, Reuters reported.
He said he had no doubt that a solution to the crisis in Ukraine would be found, and a new round of talks were about to start between Ukrainian and Russian officials.
But he said Russia’s dialogue with the West must be based on mutual respect, accused NATO of seeking to maintain supremacy and said that while Russia had a lot of goodwill, it could not let anyone undermine its interests.
Moscow would not let Ukraine keep infrastructure that threatened Russia, he said.
Moscow could also not tolerate what he said was a military threat from Ukraine, he said, adding that he was convinced that Russia was right over Ukraine.
“The thought of nuclear is constantly spinning in the heads of Western politicians but not in the heads of Russians,” he said. “I assure you that we will not allow any kind of provocation to unbalance us.”
Russia did not feel politically isolated, and the question of how Ukraine lives should be defined by its people, he said.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of hitting civilian areas but Lavrov said Russian troops had strict orders to use high-precision weapons to destroy military infrastructure.
Offering no evidence, Lavrov said Russia had information that the United States was worried about the prospect of losing control over what he described as chemical and biological laboratories in Ukraine and accused Britain of building military bases there, Reuters reported.
Russian businessman places $1m bounty on Putin’s head
A Russian businessman has placed a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin’s head and urged the country’s military officers to bring the president to justice.
Entrepreneur Alex Konanykhin made the promise in a post on social media site LinkedIn and called it his “moral duty” to take action and help Ukraine.
The bounty offered by Konanykhin, who is now based in the US, places an even more direct target on the Russian leader as backlash over the invasion continues to escalate, Newsweek reported.
Konanykhin said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he promised to pay the officer or officers the money for arresting “Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”
An earlier version of Konanykhin’s post on LinkedIn included a photo of Putin with the words “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder,” according to The Jerusalem Post. The post appears to have been taken down.
World
ICC begins probe into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor said on Wednesday he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.
Thousands of people have been reportedly killed in Ukraine after Russia launched full-scale invasion of the country a week ago.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of committing war crimes.
“Active investigations formally commence in Ukraine upon receipt of referrals by 39 state parties”, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan tweeted.
The prosecutor’s office would start collecting evidence for “any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person”, Khan said in a statement as reported by Reuters.
The ICC prosecutes individuals accused of the most serious crimes concerning the international community, where states cannot or are unwilling to do so.
Ukrainian authorities have said that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion, BBC reported.
World
Over 7,000 Russian troops killed since start of invasion
Over 7,000 Russian servicemen have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while hundreds have been taken prisoner including senior officers, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
A Russian army commander was taken to Belarus after being severely wounded, adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said in a televised briefing.
World
‘Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe’: Republicans
President Joe Biden’s “failures” on Russia, Afghanistan and energy policy have caused a “global catastrophe,” according to a Republican Study Committee (RSC) messaging memo circulated ahead of Biden’s State of the Union Address.
The memo, obtained by Fox News Digital, outlines a series of setbacks in Biden’s first year that created a “domestic crisis,” emboldened adversaries and made America “weaker.”
“Now, Joe Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe,” the RSC memo reads.
“The crisis in Ukraine should be communicated in the context of Biden’s past year of failures, especially inflation, his war on domestic energy and the Afghanistan debacle,” the memo continues.
The memo circulated Tuesday ahead of Biden’s first State of the Union address seeks to frame the ongoing Russian invasion into Ukraine as Biden’s fault, by emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin with his poorly executed withdrawal from Afghanistan and by failing to stop Russia with preemptive sanctions.
As Republicans seek to take back Congress during November’s midterm elections they are buoyed by Biden’s dismal approval ratings, and frustration among many Americans about rising inflation, an uptick in violent crime and the deadly and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war.
The memo says Biden has “failed” on all fronts and he should be turning to Republicans, instead of the far left, for advice on how to turn around his presidency.
Fayeq votes against Russia at UN, IEA says Afghanistan to remain impartial
Afghanistan lose first T20I against Bangladesh
Lavrov says Russia will continue Ukraine war till ‘the end’
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Russian, Belarusian athletes barred from Beijing Paralympics
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US Secretary of State’s concerns over human rights in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: 2nd anniversary of Doha deal discussed
Tahawol: IEA marks 2nd anniversary of Doha deal
Zerbena: Factory owners’ problems discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
UN reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ukraine president to form ‘foreign legion’, while West sends in arms
-
Sport4 days ago
Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation
-
Business4 days ago
Senior Afghan, Pakistani officials to meet at Torkham
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s public universities reopen after six months
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC, Afghan Post sign cooperation agreement
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Ukraine president vows to defend his country
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Pakistan’s legal barter system discussed