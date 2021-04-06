Latest News
Lavrov confirms Moscow to host more talks on Afghanistan
Russia plans to resume the work of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan as long as the Afghan peace process moves forward, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Indian newspaper Hindustan Times.
“New Delhi is not a participant of the extended “Troika” (Russia, the US, China and Pakistan) on Afghanistan, in the framework of which Moscow hosted intra-Afghan consultations on March 18 aimed at facilitation of the launch of peace process in the country. At the same time India is part of the Moscow format uniting the neighboring states of Afghanistan, key regional countries and the USA,” Lavrov said.
“Such a composition allows to coordinate the assistance to national reconciliation process based on broad regional consensus. As the Afghan peace process moves forward, we are planning to resume the work of this mechanism,” he noted.
Lavrov pointed out that India as an important player in the settlement in Afghanistan undoubtedly should be engaged in international efforts supporting the Afghan national reconciliation.
Last month, Russia hosted a conference between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Moscow, as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to help push for a ceasefire and power-sharing agreement in Afghanistan.
The talks come after negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled in Doha, and ahead of the US-proposed summit in Turkey.
Latest News
Karzai calls on Taliban to embrace the ‘new Afghanistan’
As the May 1 deadline for the US troop withdrawal nears, and efforts to secure a peace deal are ramped up, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai said the country is asking the Taliban to embrace today’s Afghanistan, a progressive modern Republic with democratic institutions.
In an interview with TRT World, on Monday, Karzai said: “We (Afghans) are asking the Taliban to become [open to progress]; we have examples of Muslim countries that are doing extremely well, that are deeply Muslim, deeply believing, yet very progressive, quite in touch with the rest of the world, quite in competition positively with the rest of the world.”
“Turkey is one such example and perhaps the best example. Look at the mosques in Turkey, it’s full of people when the prayer time comes, and look at the modernity and the industrial and cultural and economic output that Turkey gives to itself and to the rest of the world. It is a great model for Afghanistan.”
“We also have other examples in the Muslim world but the best for us is Turkey. We have Indonesia, we have Malaysia, we have others therefore yes it is possible for a Muslim individual for a Muslim society to be deeply believing, practicing Muslim and yet progressive, enlightened and futuristically oriented.”
On the issue of the withdrawal of US and foreign troops by May 1, or an extension of their stay, Karzai said this must be carried out in a responsible manner so as to make sure it is done in coordination with major powers and countries in the region in order to ensure peace in Afghanistan.
Karzai said: “The US withdrawal or staying in Afghanistan beyond May 1 must be responsible in both cases; if they want to withdraw that withdrawal must be responsible in the sense that it must make sure that Afghanistan is peaceful and that it is done in a broader understanding with major powers and the countries in the region so all together make Afghanistan a place of cooperation rather than competition.”
“Second if they want to stay beyond May 1 that too has to be responsible. The United States cannot be staying in Afghanistan that is in conflict; No!”
“If the US wants to, wishes to stay in Afghanistan, it can only be staying in Afghanistan and be in cooperation with a peaceful Afghanistan, a stable Afghanistan, not in Afghanistan in which the US presence is there, bases are there, but we are dying in a conflict and our children are suffering,” he said. .
Karzai said he is appealing for a responsible exit on the part of the Americans.
“A responsible exit and if they wish to – a very responsible stay which means in a peaceful Afghanistan not like what they did in the past 20 years; No!”
On the Taliban’s inference that there will be consequences if the US extends its stay in Afghanistan, Karzai said: “The Taliban have said that but we would ask the Taliban to think; they must also think more responsibly towards Afghanistan and towards the safety and security and well-being of the Afghan people.
“Whenever that is done by us the Afghans, by the Americans or our friends in the international community, it must be towards an end of violence in Afghanistan and the return of peace to Afghanistan,” he said.
On the US-proposed peace deal, which includes an interim government and President Ashraf Ghani stepping aside, Karzai said “the best would be that the Taliban agree to power sharing with the current government; the easiest would be that that they share power, that they come and join the current government as Afghan citizens and make peace and accept President Ghani,” until his term of office ends, in accordance with the country’s Constitution.
He said any amendments to the Constitution could then be done in order for steps to be taken forward.
“If that is not possible, if the Taliban don’t want to do that under any circumstances for whatever reason in their mind, then for the Afghan people peace is the priority; so peace must be our top priority and then for peace we must do what is necessary for it.
“That can be an arrangement … or that can be a new arrangement. But whatever the arrangement is, the future of that arrangement, the foresight of that arrangement, has to be a country in which its citizens enjoy the rights of choosing their own government with their own free will, through the will of the Afghan people and expressed through the vote of the Afghan people is the foundation of a strong Afghanistan and I hope the Taliban and everyone else will recognize and agree to that,” he said.
Karzai also stated in his interview that the Taliban are Afghans and also belong to Afghanistan. “They’re Afghan people,” he said adding that a change has to be made by all sides.
“Yes the Taliban must change, yes the Taliban must accept the new realities in Afghanistan, they must accept that the Afghan people want progress, they must accept that Afghan people want a better life, they must accept without a question that the role of women in Afghan society is one in which there cannot be a compromise and that people need to be educated, in that we need to have good relations with the rest of the world and a good economy,,” he said.
However he added that there has to be some give-and-take on both sides and that all Afghan saids must be adaptable to change in order to secure peace.
On the issue of the upcoming US-proposed peace summit in Turkey, Karzai said he has “tremendous hopes. I’m sure Turkey will do all to make certain and certain that the Afghan talks in Turkey, the intra-Afghan talks in Turkey are successful in bringing peace to Afghanistan. That trust we have in Turkey.”
“Holding peace talks in Turkey is a great opportunity for a long term solution,” Karzai said.
In conclusion Karzai said he was confident in the current process and that peace would come to Afghanistan – especially as it was the “will of the Afghan people” to live in peace.
Latest News
Biden still consulting on troop withdrawal issue: White House
With just over three weeks to go before the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that US President Joe Biden has not yet made a decision on the issue and is still in consultations over the matter.
In a press briefing Monday, Psaki said in answer to a question on whether the troops exit will go ahead as per the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban: “Well, as the president has said before, it will be tough to meet the May 1st deadline for full withdrawal, for logistical reasons.
“We are continuing — he’s continuing to consult internally with his national security team and advisors and, of course, also with our partners and allies.”
She said Biden has “been working on these issues — foreign policy issues, national security issues — for several decades now and, of course, wants to take the time to make the right decision.”
Asked if the expectation could be that troops will stay in Afghanistan after the May 1st withdrawal deadline, Psaki said that Biden “set the expectation it will be tough for a full withdrawal, for logistical reasons, by that timeline.”
She said this is something that has been conveyed clearly to all partners as well. “But in terms of what’s next, you know, he just wants to take the time to make a decision,” she said.
This comes close on the heels of former Afghan president Hamid Karzai’s interview this week with TRT World where he stated that any withdrawal – or extension of troop presence – should be done in a responsible manner.
Karzai said the troop withdrawal must be carried out in a responsible manner so as to make sure it is done in coordination with major powers and countries in the region in order to ensure peace in Afghanistan.
Karzai said: “The US withdrawal or staying in Afghanistan beyond May 1 must be responsible in both cases; if they want to withdraw that withdrawal must be responsible in the sense that it must make sure that Afghanistan is peaceful and that it is done in a broader understanding with major powers and the countries in the region so all together make Afghanistan a place of cooperation rather than competition.”
“Second if they want to stay beyond May 1 that too has to be responsible. The United States cannot be staying in Afghanistan that is in conflict; No!”
“If the US wants to, wishes to stay in Afghanistan, it can only be staying in Afghanistan and be in cooperation with a peaceful Afghanistan, a stable Afghanistan, not in Afghanistan in which the US presence is there, bases are there, but we are dying in a conflict and our children are suffering,” he said. .
Karzai said he is appealing for a responsible exit on the part of the Americans.
“A responsible exit and if they wish to – a very responsible stay which means in a peaceful Afghanistan not like what they did in the past 20 years; No!”
Karzai also said Afghans want “an immediate end to violence by all sides” – all sides being the Afghan government, the Taliban and the United States.
Latest News
Five police killed in Kabul and Nangarhar attacks
At least five policemen were killed in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces in the past 12 hours, officials said Tuesday.
One police force member was killed and one more was wounded in an attack by unidentified armed men in the Chawk-e-Arghandi area in Paghman district, Kabul province, on Tuesday morning, police said.
Police have started an investigation into the incident.
In the second attack at least four local police members were killed in a Taliban attack on a security outpost in Surkh Rod district in Nangarhar province on Monday night, a source said.
Local officials have not commented on the incident.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Karzai calls on Taliban to embrace the ‘new Afghanistan’
Biden still consulting on troop withdrawal issue: White House
EU helps Afghanistan with debt relief amid ongoing pandemic
Five police killed in Kabul and Nangarhar attacks
Lavrov confirms Moscow to host more talks on Afghanistan
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Morning News Show: New academic system for managing education discussed
Sola: Efforts for unifying an agenda for Istanbul summit
Zerbena: Local production and challenges ahead discussed
Zerbena: Domestic energy production discussed
Sola: Istanbul summit to be held in mid-April
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia fines Twitter $117,000 for not removing banned content
-
Latest News4 days ago
50 passengers dead in Taiwan train crash
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban ambush kills security official in Baghlan
-
World3 days ago
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
-
Latest News3 days ago
Dozens of Taliban killed and wounded in Faryab operation
-
Latest News5 days ago
Targeted killings: Policewoman shot in Nangarhar
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hekmatyar set to launch mass protest action in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
NDS chief warns Taliban preparing for war not peace