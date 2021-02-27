Lavrov calls on Taliban to reduce violence and stop making new demands

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2021)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reaffirmed Moscow’s position of principle on the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to stop making demands at the negotiating tables.

Addressing a joint press conference with Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar on Friday, Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States, China, Pakistan, India, Iran, and Central Asian countries for the restoration of peace in the country.

“We will continue our contacts with the key external players, which include the United States, China, Pakistan, India, Iran, and the Central Asian countries. These contacts should help ensure the success of direct and inclusive intra-Afghan talks,” Lavrov said.

“This is the only way to go,” he stressed.

Lavrov has reaffirmed the importance of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February 2020 and approved by a UN Security Council resolution.

He also called on the Taliban to reduce violence and avoid making new demands during the negotiating process.

“The ‘message’ to the Taliban is not a secret. It’s about the need to avoid escalation on the ground, to respect the already agreed-upon terms and conditions for holding direct intra-Afghan talks, and not to put forward any new preliminary requirements, which is mandatory for both parties participating in the negotiating process,” Lavrov said.

“All parties, including the Taliban, must respect the UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.