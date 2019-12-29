Launch Of Real-Time System In Ministry Of Communication And Information Technology

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2019)

Ministry of communication and Information Technology connected all of the telecommunication companies to the Real System. Now the government can earn all of the revenues that come from the 10% tax from customers, said, officials.

Finally, after four years, this ministry successfully activated the real system which enables the government to collect completely the revenues of the applied 10% tax on people. Previously, people were very concerned about the tax. They were not sure which account is filled with their tax. Now the ministry launched the new system which helps them to collect the tax completely and accurately.

“By this system, we have a very accurate process of collecting the 10% tax,” said Mohammad Homayoun, head of the Real-Time System.

It has been four years that the government has applied the 10% tax on people’s expense of credit cards. However, people were concerned about the accuracy of the procedure that collects this money. By this system, the mentioned problem seems to be solved.