Latest Policies Of Kabul Police To Decrease Air Pollution

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2019)

Kabul Police said that they have identified 62 locations in Kabul which are the main reasons for air pollution. They will be penalized seriously by the law.

Kabul police identified locations like general bathrooms, swimming pools, factories, and living blocks which are said to be the main causes of air pollution in Kabul. They said that they will be fine.

Kabul has the highest air pollution in the world which creates lots of problems for its residents and other species. People are getting sick while most of the birds are migrating because of acidic weather. President Ghani also warned about this problem and stressed that solutions must be found for this problem.

Kabul police in their latest activities talked about identifying the main sources of air pollution in Kabul.

“Most of the merchants in Kabul import less quality fuel which should be fought with,” said Sayed Mohammad Roshan Del, Kabul police chief.

Pollution is said to be more dangerous to Kabul residents than terrorism.