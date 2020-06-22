Latest News
Last week deadliest in 19 years for Afghan forces: ONSC
The National Security Council said Monday that last week was the deadliest of the past 19 years for the Afghan Security and Defence Forces.
Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) tweeted that the Taliban militants have carried 422 attacks in 32 provinces, killing at least 291 Afghan forces.
“Taliban carried out 422 attacks in 32 provinces, martyring 291 ANDSF members and wounding 550 others,” said Javid.
The official noted that the Taliban failed to fulfill its commitment in terms of reduction in violence.
“Taliban’s commitment to reduce violence is meaningless, and their actions inconsistent with their rhetoric on peace,” Faisal tweeted.
Faisal also noted in a separate tweet that at least 42 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 105 others were wounded in the violence Taliban committed across 18 provinces in the past one week.
In a bid to highlight the issue, the ONSC in a statement that despite all Taliban’s commitments, and the Afghan government’s “goodwill and activities” the group has still “shed the blood of Muslim Afghans, failed in its commitments, and has shown no goodwill for peace.”
Meanwhile, the Security Council calls on the Taliban to stop the violence as soon as possible, saying that without a reduction in violence “reaching peace could be impossible.”
The Taliban militant group yet to comment on the matter.
It comes as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons met with Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
“The UN envoy for Afghanistan highlighted the need for a just peace that was inclusive of all Afghans, including women, youth, and minorities,” the UNAMA tweeted.
“Both sides talked about the release of the remaining prisoners and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations…Also, avoidance of civilian casualties came under discussion,” Taliban’s political spokesman Sauhail Shaheen said.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 310 new cases, total 29,143
The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 310 new confirmed cases for Coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, the cases – Kabul 166, Kandahar 37, Paktya 1, Nangarhar 3, Takhar 9, Bamyan 5, Baghlan 22, Logar 2, Kunduz 21, Parwan 3, Maidan Wardak 7, Helmand 9, Kunar 5, Badakhshan 11, Ghor 3, Zabul 6 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total infected people to 29,143 in the country.
The Ministry said that 12 people – 7 in Kabul, 2 in Nangarhar, two in Maidan Wardak, and one in Baghlan – have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 77 people have been recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
So far, 598 people have died of the virus and 8841 others have recovered from the Coronavirus since the first case was registered in Afghanistan.
It comes as the Health Ministry said Sunday that the number of new Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has gradually declined in the past 10 days.
Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Health Minister said Sunday that Afghanistan has reached COVID-19 peak and number of confirmed cases would decline.
25,000 Refugees died in eight years while crossing Meditteranean, says Erdogan
An estimated 25,000 people, mostly women, and children have died while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea over the past eight years, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the International Migration Film Festival, via a video call, Erdogan said: “In the past eight years, 25,000 people, most of them women and children, died in the treacherous waters of Mediterranean.”
Anadolu Agency reported that Erdogan not only highlighted the grave situation that refugees face while trying to cross the Meditteranean but he also called on people to set aside their prejudices about migrants and to note the contributions these people bring to countries and societies.
During his video call, Erdogan stated that the migrants who had died while trying to cross the Meditteranean were people who had set out with a hope for a safe future, however, many of the journeys ended in death.
“Fate of some 10,000 Syrian children who sought asylum in Europe is unknown,” Anadolu Agency reported Erdogan as having said.
Erdogan said migration was a global issue and millions of people have left their homes due to war, terror, and poverty.
“Today there are nearly 260 million migrants in the world, as well as over 71 million displaced and over 25 million refugees,” he said.
Turkey continues to host the largest number of refugees worldwide.
Currently, it hosts 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees plus 330,000 people of other nationalities.
In a bid to highlight the problem, the International Migration Film Festival is supported by Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry and organized by the Interior Ministry under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency.
The film festival features films and documentaries that capture the promise and challenges of migration, and the unique contributions that migrants make to their new communities and the goal of the festival is to pave the way for greater discussion around the issue.
This year’s Best Full-Length Film award meanwhile was won on Sunday by directors Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts for the movie “For Sama”.
Celebrated Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, this year’s festival jury president, said that “For Sama” was selected unanimously for the award.
The film focuses on Al-Kateab’s journey during the Syrian civil war as she and her husband, a doctor in Aleppo, raise their daughter Sama. They eventually have to decide on whether to stay to help others or flee to safety themselves.
“For Sama” made history when it was nominated in four categories in the BAFTA awards, making it the most nominated documentary ever. It was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature at last year’s Academy Awards.
Coronavirus cases slow in Afghanistan: Health Ministry
The number of new Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has gradually declined in the past 10 days, the Public Health Ministry said.
Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Health Minister said Sunday that Afghanistan has reached COVID-19 peak and number of confirmed cases would decline.
“The number of COVID-19 cases is declining. This is good news. What are important people’s cooperation and following health directions,” Osmani said.
“All UN missions work jointly with the Afghan Ministry of Health; To help fight Coronavirus and contain the pandemic,” said David Lee, WHO’s Envoy in Afghanistan.
It comes as 409 new Coronavirus cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total affected to 28833 people in the country.
Meanwhile, 12 people have died of Coronavirus while 472 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
