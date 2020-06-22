Last week deadliest in 19 years for Afghan forces: ONSC

(Last Updated On: June 22, 2020)

The National Security Council said Monday that last week was the deadliest of the past 19 years for the Afghan Security and Defence Forces.

Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) tweeted that the Taliban militants have carried 422 attacks in 32 provinces, killing at least 291 Afghan forces.

“Taliban carried out 422 attacks in 32 provinces, martyring 291 ANDSF members and wounding 550 others,” said Javid.

The official noted that the Taliban failed to fulfill its commitment in terms of reduction in violence.

“Taliban’s commitment to reduce violence is meaningless, and their actions inconsistent with their rhetoric on peace,” Faisal tweeted.

Faisal also noted in a separate tweet that at least 42 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 105 others were wounded in the violence Taliban committed across 18 provinces in the past one week.

In a bid to highlight the issue, the ONSC in a statement that despite all Taliban’s commitments, and the Afghan government’s “goodwill and activities” the group has still “shed the blood of Muslim Afghans, failed in its commitments, and has shown no goodwill for peace.”

Meanwhile, the Security Council calls on the Taliban to stop the violence as soon as possible, saying that without a reduction in violence “reaching peace could be impossible.”

The Taliban militant group yet to comment on the matter.

It comes as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons met with Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

“The UN envoy for Afghanistan highlighted the need for a just peace that was inclusive of all Afghans, including women, youth, and minorities,” the UNAMA tweeted.

“Both sides talked about the release of the remaining prisoners and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations…Also, avoidance of civilian casualties came under discussion,” Taliban’s political spokesman Sauhail Shaheen said.