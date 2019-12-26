Last Solar Eclipse of Decade Happens Today

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2019)

The last annular solar eclipse which is also known as “ring of fire” of the decade was visible today in some parts of the world.

Afghanistan Research Institute of Astronomy had reported that the solar eclipse would last for 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

People witnessed solar eclipse in eastern parts of Saudi Arabia, Indian, Sri Lanka, Qatar, UAE, and Oman.

According to the reports, the shadow of this astronomical event had covered the south-east Asian countries and 45% of Afghanistan on Thursday morning, December 26, 2019.

A solar eclipse is a natural event that takes place on the earth when the moon moves in its orbit between the earth and sun. It happens at the new moon when the sun and moon are in conjunction with each other. If the moon was only slightly closer to earth and orbited in the same plane and its orbit was circular, we would see eclipses each month. The lunar orbit is elliptical and tilted with respect to Earth’s orbit, so we can only see up to five eclipses per year.