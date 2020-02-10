Last four years mark over 200 insider attacks – Afghan, US forces

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2020)

Research, conducted by Ariana News, indicates that most of the insider attacks infiltrated by the Taliban in remote Afghanistan were designed to collapse the security posts.

Afghanistan has witnessed some 200 insider attacks in the last 4 years in the US forces and the Afghan forces.

MoD, however, claims a reduction in the number of insider attacks recently and says that they have plans to restrain the attacks.

Enemy infiltration as a war tactic was used by the insurgents recently to design attacks on the US and Afghan security forces.

Afghanistan security forces have experienced numerous insider attacks, most of which have been claimed by the Taliban.

Some of the deadliest insider attacks are as follows:

In 2016, Kandahar and Zabul alone witnessed 7 insider attacks by the Taliban, in which, 21 policemen were killed and 17 others were wounded.

In the first six months of 2017, six insider attacks were conducted on the US military, killed three and wounded 10.

Gen. Mattis, the former secretary of the State called the ‘insider attacks’ the main challenge of the Afghanistan war. Eventually, Washington formed a program called the “Guardian Angel” to tackle the insider attacks.

In 2018, an insider attack by the Taliban, in a military base in Bala Bolook of Farah province, killed 40 soldiers and policemen.

In 2018, Gen. Abdul Raziq, the most powerful commander in southern Afghanistan was assassinated by a Taliban infiltrated cell.

According to a SIGAR report, 30 insider attacks were conducted on the Afghan forces, in the last three months of 2019.

In 2019, 49 insider attacks were performed by the insurgents, most of them in the last three months of the year.

The deadliest attack in 2018 was in Qarabagh district of Ghazni killing 23 army men.

Zahir Azimi, a former veteran said, “It’s all about the work of intelligence and information which is very tough. These attacks show the weakness of our intelligence services.”

The army confirmed that the complex attack on the Sardar Dawood Khan hospital was done by infiltrators, but the responsible insurgent group remained uncertain. The attack killed 50 army men and more than 100 were wounded.

In the most recent incident, a man wearing Afghan security uniform fired at the US forces in eastern Afghanistan killing two US servicemen and wounded six others.

Fawad Aman, the deputy spokesperson of the MoD, said that the infiltrations of the Taliban were reduced in the current year saying that, “The Taliban succeeded to do insider attacks on the security forces only two or three times this year. The enemy infiltration reduced considerably among the Afghan army.”

Experts believe that intelligence plays a key role. They say, that the intelligence services can block the insider attacks.

James Carafano, Vice President of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for International Studies at the Heritage Foundation, said that stronger intelligence work was required to prevent the insurgent’s infiltration.

There are concerns among the people and the veterans about the enemy infiltration in the foreign and Afghan forces’ military bases.

Reporter: Ali Asghari