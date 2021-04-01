Latest News
Last Afghan Jew prepares to leave his homeland amid political uncertainty
Afghanistan’s last remaining Jew, Zablon Simintov, has decided to leave his homeland, citing concerns of the Taliban’s return to government as his primary reason.
In an interview with Radio Free Afghanistan, Siminto said he has lived apart from his wife and two daughters for more than two decades.
The 61-year-old said: “After our important festivals [Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in September], I will leave Afghanistan.”
He told Radio Free Afghanistan: “If you decide to leave then it is difficult to stay,” adding “if the Taliban return, they are going to push us out with a slap in the face.”
He said his increasing worries over the past two years have convinced him to leave.
According to Radio Free Afghanistan, Simintov, whose wife and daughters live in Israel, used to say it was God’s will that he lived in Afghanistan. But he said he has worried about his future since Washington began negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban in 2018.
“Peace talks are making people worried that if the Taliban come and if they behave the same as they used to during their regime [in the 1990s] then people will be worried,” he told the BBC in 2019.
Simintov is not the only one leaving his homeland, which in the mid-20th century boasted a 40,000-strong Jewish community.
Raja Ram, an Afghan Sikh, told Radio Free Afghanistan he is staying behind to look after the Hindu temple in Ghazni.
Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minority has shrunk from more than 200,000 in the 1980s to a few hundred families today. Most members of Afghanistan’s tiny Hindu and Sikh minority have already left while others plan to join exiled members of their community in India.
A string of attacks against the community has seen a steady exodus of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus over the past three years.
Afghanistan’s religious minorities claim the face discrimination despite the country’s current constitution guaranteeing protections against discrimination.
However, Afghan clerics and Islamic scholars insist that discrimination against non-Muslims has no place in Islam.
“If religious minorities live in an Islamic country, its government is obliged to protect them,” Mufti Bilal Ahmed Safir, a religious scholar in Kabul, told Radio Free Afghanistan.
“Their lives and properties should be protected, and they should be granted all the rights given by Allah.”
Latest News
Wave of threats and killings has sent ‘chilling message’ to Afghan media
Taliban forces are deliberately targeting journalists and other media workers, including women, in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said this week.
“A wave of threats and killings has sent a chilling message to the Afghan media at a precarious moment as Afghans on all sides get set to negotiate free speech protections in a future Afghanistan,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director.
“By silencing critics through threats and violence, the Taliban have undermined hopes for preserving an open society in Afghanistan,” she said.
In a statement issued by the rights watchdog, HRW said threats and attacks against journalists across the country have increased sharply since talks began between the Afghan government and the Taliban, heightening concerns about preserving freedom of expression and the media in any peace settlement.
Human Rights Watch has found that Taliban commanders and fighters have engaged in a pattern of threats, intimidation, and violence against members of the media in areas where the Taliban have significant influence, as well as in Kabul.
Those making the threats often have an intimate knowledge of a journalist’s work, family, and movements and use this information to either compel them to self-censor, leave their work altogether, or face violent consequences, the statement read.
HRW said provincial and district-level Taliban commanders and fighters also make oral and written threats against journalists beyond the areas they control. Journalists say that the widespread nature of the threats has meant that no media workers feel safe.
Human Rights Watch interviewed 46 members of the Afghan media between November 2020 and March 2021, seeking information on the conditions under which they work, including threats of physical harm.
Those interviewed included 42 journalists in Badghis, Ghazni, Ghor, Helmand, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Wardak, and Zabul provinces and four who had left Afghanistan due to threats.
In a number of cases that Human Rights Watch documented, Taliban forces detained journalists for a few hours or overnight.
In several cases they or their colleagues were able to contact senior Taliban officials to intercede with provincial and district-level commanders to secure their release, indicating that local commanders are able to take decisions to target journalists on their own without approval from senior Taliban military or political officials, HRW stated.
Taliban officials at their political office in Doha, Qatar, have denied that their forces threaten the media and say that they require only that journalists respect Islamic values.
But Taliban commanders throughout Afghanistan have threatened journalists specifically for their reporting. The commanders have considerable autonomy to carry out punishments, including targeted killings, read the statement.
Women journalists, especially those appearing on television and radio, face particular threats.
The recent wave of violent attacks has driven several prominent women journalists to give up their profession or leave Afghanistan altogether.
Human Rights Watch found that female reporters may be targeted not only for issues they cover but also for challenging perceived social norms prohibiting women from being in a public role and working outside the home.
Journalists outside the country’s main cities are especially vulnerable to attacks because they are more exposed and lack even the minimal protection that a larger Afghan media, government, and international presence provides.
However, as the fighting has increasingly encroached on major cities, these have offered decreasing protection to journalists seeking safety from the violence in their home districts, the statement read.
A journalist covering the fighting in Helmand province told Human Rights Watch that one of his sources told him the Taliban were looking for him and he should lie low.
“The majority of Afghan journalists feel intimidated and threatened,” he said. “All the journalists are scared because everyone feels like they could be next.”
Human Rights Watch called on the Taliban leadership to immediately cease intimidation, threats, and attacks against journalists and other media workers.
They should urgently provide clear, public directives to all Taliban members to end all forms of violence against journalists and other media workers, and intimidation, harassment, and punishment of Afghans who have criticized Taliban policies, the statement read.
The Taliban leadership should also explicitly reject violence against women in the media, the rights watchdog stated.
In addition, HRW called on the United Nations and governments supporting the Intra-Afghan Negotiations to publicly press the Taliban leadership to adopt these recommendations, and provide increased support, including protection, to independent media organizations and journalists in Afghanistan, especially those facing threats.
“It’s not enough for Taliban officials in Doha to issue blanket denials that they’re targeting journalists when Taliban forces on the ground continue to intimidate, harass, and attack reporters for doing their jobs,” Gossman said.
“Countries supporting the peace process should press for firm commitments from all parties to protect journalists, including women, and uphold the right to free expression in Afghanistan.”
Latest News
Contradictory reports emerge over Black Hawk ‘crash’
Conflicting reports have emerged around the apparent Afghan National Army Black Hawk helicopter crash in Helmand province on Wednesday night.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the helicopter made an emergency landing in Nahr-e-Saraj district in the province after experiencing technical problems.
The MoD said in a statement no casualties had been reported but an investigation will be carried out.
However, Attullah Afghan, the head of the Helmand provincial council, said on Wednesday night that the ANA helicopter had crashed.
He said three people on board had died and four were injured.
The Taliban meanwhile claimed that it shot down an ANA Black Hawk over Helmand province – leaving four dead.
According to the Taliban, the helicopter had been preparing to carry out an airstrike when it was targeted.
This comes after an incident last month when the forces of a local militia commander, Alipour, shot down an Afghan Air Force helicopter in Maidan Wardak province.
Nine security personnel, including two pilots and four special forces members, were killed in the incident, according to the Ministry of Defense.
Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said that based on their investigation and evidence, the Afghan Air Force helicopter “was attacked by Alipour’s militia in Behsud district.”
Latest News
Six security personnel killed in Taliban attacks in Herat
Local officials in Herat province said Thursday that six security force members were killed and several others were wounded in Taliban attacks and an explosion in the province.
Herat Governor Sayed Wahid Qatali said the Taliban attacked Pashton Zarghon, Shindand and Oba districts overnight- where at least four security personnel were killed and several others were wounded.
Qatali said that the Taliban first detonated a car bomb near a National Security Directorate (NDS) department in Shindand district and then clashed with security forces.
Four security personnel were killed in this incident, Qatali added.
Qatali says Taliban also suffered casualties but he did not give details.
According to Qatali the Taliban also attacked Pashton Zarghon and Oba districts last night.
The clashes lasted for several hours but after the arrival of reinforcements in the area and airstrikes the Taliban were pushed back.
Qatali says that there were no casualties among forces in Pashton Zarghon and Oba districts.
The Taliban have not commented yet.
Meanwhile, Herat Deputy Governor Noor Ahmad Haidari said that an explosion took place at a police post this morning. He did not comment on casualties.
But Ibrahim Mohammadi, from the Herat ambulance department, said two people who had died and one who was injured had been taken to hospital.
World Bank approves $25m grant for education in Afghanistan
Wave of threats and killings has sent ‘chilling message’ to Afghan media
Contradictory reports emerge over Black Hawk ‘crash’
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
Last Afghan Jew prepares to leave his homeland amid political uncertainty
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
US to present honorary IWOC Award to slain Afghan women
Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Zerbena: Reaction over embezzlement of customs revenue
Morning News Show: Polio vaccination campaign underway in Afghanistan
Tahawol: National consensus over Istanbul peace summit
Tahawol: 50 percent of government revenue reportedly missing
Pas Az Khabar: Heart of Asia summit on Afghanistan begins
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Mohib warns of civil war if peace process fails
-
Business5 days ago
Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
-
Featured4 days ago
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
-
Latest News4 days ago
3 killed, 8 wounded in Khost, Laghman blasts
-
World4 days ago
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
-
Featured3 days ago
US and NATO partners will exit Afghanistan ‘together’: Blinken
-
Latest News5 days ago
Two security force members gunned down in Farah
-
COVID-195 days ago
Health Ministry warns of 3rd wave as new Coronavirus variant detected