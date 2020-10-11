Featured
Lashkargah residents flee the city as Taliban closes in
Heavy clashes have been reported in Helmand’s capital Lashkargah with hundreds of people fleeing the city after reports emerged that the Taliban had taken control of at least one Police District – PD4.
Civil society activists confirmed the clashes and said several checkpoints in Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand, had fallen to the Taliban.
They said PD4 in Lashkargah, Sayeed Abad area in Nad Ali district, and Nahr-e-Saraj area in Grishk district had all collapsed to the insurgent group on Sunday afternoon.
The insurgent group carried out a number of coordinated attacks on various parts of the province Saturday night and through Sunday.
According to Omar Zwak, spokesman for Helmand’s governor, the Afghan security forces have retreated from a number of checkpoints in Lashkargah in order to prevent civilian casualties.
He said it had been “a tactical retreat”.
Helmand Governor Mohammad Yasin Khan meanwhile confirmed the clashes but said the Afghan security forces have launched counter-attacks – air and ground operations – against the militants.
He said at least 200 Taliban have been killed in the last 10 days across the province.
Khan said some of the Taliban militants who were recently released from Afghan prisons under the US-Taliban deal have returned to the battlefield and were involved in the current clashes.
Meanwhile, photographs posted on social media show trucks loaded with household goods heading away from the city as residents flee their homes.
Sources also said the Taliban have captured 37 policemen and engineers from an electricity substation in Dorahi in Lashkargah.
As terrified residents took to social media, #SaveHelmand started trending on Sunday night. Cries for help from government went out in their hundreds and as one resident said on Twitter: “The only word on the streets of Lashkargah is that Taliban are coming. There is a severe chaos & confusion among the local residents of the city. #SaveHelmand.”
Bayat chairman lays first brick of high-tech unit at Kabul school
Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, Dr Ehsanullah Bayat on Saturday laid the first brick at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Innovation and Technology Center that will be built by the foundation at the Mashal Bayat High School in Kabul.
An estimated $500,000 will be spent to build the center which once complete will provide students with direct access to an innovative, practical learning environment for subjects including science, engineering, and computer programming.
“The center will be established for young people to learn through new methods, through creativity, critical thinking, and better leadership. It will also provide access for them to automated machines, drones, and other advanced devices along with computer programming,” Dr Bayat said.
Marking the inauguration of construction, Dr Bayat also distributed winter clothes to needy students at the school, located in the Afshar area in PD5 of Kabul city, along with school shoes, school bags, and stationery.
Also attending the ceremony were government officials and representatives from some NGOs.
Feedback from the guests was very positive and many said students who graduate from Mashal Bayat school in the future will be able to use what they have learned to work for a brighter future for Afghanistan.
Afghan Red Crescent Society’s acting managing director Mirwais Akram said: “Students are here who will take advantage of this opportunity in the future, indeed, it benefits Afghanistan.”
The organization’s secretary-general Neelab Mubariz stated: “The center will help train the youth who will be able to address the needs of Afghanistan within the next ten years.”
Mashal Bayat High School students meanwhile expressed their excitement and said the new center will make an enormous difference for them and make it easier for them to get into university once they had graduated from high school.
One student, Farmina, said: “We do not have such technology at the moment to gain theoretical and practical lessons.”
The Bayat Foundation is dedicated to the health, education and well-being of the people of Afghanistan, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, marital status, or religion, by providing for those in-need and unlocking the potential of widows, women, children, youth and men through programs and partnerships.
The foundation has over the past 14 years, since its establishment in 2006, worked hard to provide quality healthcare for women and newborns, increase access to education through new or refurbished schools, encourage economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, provide social justice, help strengthen families, establish competitive sporting events and worked hard to cement cultural preservation.
To date, the foundation has helped hundreds of thousands of needy families in all 34 provinces in Afghanistan.
Business
Joint economic commission planned between Afghanistan and Iran
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said Sunday he held a “valuable” virtual meeting with Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian on a number of issues including that of permanent transmission of electricity to Afghanistan.
Atmar said they also discussed holding a joint economic commission, opening the Khaf-Herat railway line, setting preferential tariffs on importing electricity, custom tariffs, and expanding trade.
“We are committed to strengthening relations and expanding cooperation with our friendly and brotherly country Iran,” Atmar tweeted.
Iran’s Mehr news agency said the Iranian energy minister emphasized his country’s support for cooperation with Afghanistan, especially in the field of energy production and transmission.
Last month, a delegation from the Iranian ministry of energy traveled to Afghanistan to strengthen relations and discuss joint ventures in the electricity sector.
Afghanistan currently imports electricity from neighboring Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
Tensions run high despite Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire
