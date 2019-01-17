Landslide Kills Eight Gold Miners in Badakhshan

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2019)

At least eight people were killed and two others wounded due to a landslide in northern Badakhshan province on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in Zarandab village in Raghistan district of the province which is under the control of the Taliban insurgent group.

Ghulamullah Saeed, the district governor of Raghistan said that all the victims were gold miners who were digging a tunnel to enter the mines.

According to the official, no rescue team has been dispatched to the area yet.

About two weeks ago, at least 30 villagers were killed when the tunnel they were digging in to mine gold in Koshistan district of Badakhshan collapsed.

Landslides are frequent in the northern mountainous provinces of Afghanistan.