Land grabbing, molestation, official’s inadequacy, no more tolerable: Ghani

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2020)

Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani instructed the relevant officials to announce the list of the public property’s grabbers and accelerate the implementation of the security plan for Kabul.

Based on the presidential statement, Ashraf Ghani directed the mayor and governor of Kabul to announce the list of the public property grabbers as soon as possible, and anyone denying the law and order in this regard should be banned from leaving the country and be introduced to the judiciary.

Ghani stated the mentioned orders on January 26 in a gathering called the ‘national conversation’ in Arg, the presidential palace.

Besides the officials, some of the residents of PD 1, 2, 8, 9 and 16 of Kabul also participated in the gathering to pronounce their problems, suggestions, and objections in different areas.

Land grabbing and harassment of female students in Kabul were some of the problems highlighted by residents to be taken into account.

President Ghani told the Kabul Police Chief to take serious actions to prevent female harassment in school whereabouts and other relevant parts of Kabul.