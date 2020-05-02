Laghman Prison Explosion; warden survives, three people killed

The warden of the Laghman Prison survived an IED explosion Saturday morning, while three civilians lost their lives.

The spokesman for the Laghman governor, Asadullah Dawlatzai, said that according to initial reports, a bomb had exploded in front of the Laghman prison at around 10:30am Saturday.

Dawlatzai said that the target of the explosion was the warden of the prison but he has survived the attack.

According to him, the explosives were improvised onto a motorcycle and detonated by remote control.

He said three civilians were killed and the prison warden, Noor Mohammad Niazi, and four of his bodyguards were injured.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.