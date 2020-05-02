Latest News
Laghman Prison Explosion; warden survives, three people killed
The warden of the Laghman Prison survived an IED explosion Saturday morning, while three civilians lost their lives.
The spokesman for the Laghman governor, Asadullah Dawlatzai, said that according to initial reports, a bomb had exploded in front of the Laghman prison at around 10:30am Saturday.
Dawlatzai said that the target of the explosion was the warden of the prison but he has survived the attack.
According to him, the explosives were improvised onto a motorcycle and detonated by remote control.
He said three civilians were killed and the prison warden, Noor Mohammad Niazi, and four of his bodyguards were injured.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Bayat Foundation donates medical, food supplies to Istiqlal Hospital – Kabul
The Bayat Foundation – a charity organization in Afghanistan – has donated food, health, and disinfectant supplies to the burn ward of Istiqlal Hospital in Kabul.
It is been the third time that the foundation provides medical supplies for the hospital.
Sami Rahimi, the head of the Bayat Foundation’s health project said that the donated materials include 10 items of medical supplies, disinfectants, and foodstuffs.
Rahimi added that the organization continues providing aids in the health, food, and construction sectors across the country.
Meanwhile, Ahmad Shah Wazir, the director of the Plastic Surgery Center of Istiqlal Hospital has welcomed the foundation’s aids, stating that with the cooperation of the Bayat Foundation the hospital was able to treat most patients who could not afford treatment costs.
In the past two months, the Bayat Foundation has repeatedly disinfected all areas of Kabul and provincial cities to prevent the Coronavirus and has distributed tens of thousands of health information leaflets to the public.
In addition, the foundation has provided food supplies to hundreds of needy families in Herat and Kandahar provinces as the Coronavirus rapidly spreads across the country.
Abdullah, Ghani reach ‘tentative agreement’
Abdullah Abdullah said Friday that progress has been made in the political negotiations between Arg and Sapidar Palace, a move forward to resolve the political disputes between him and his political rival Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.
“We have made progress in negotiations and reached tentative agreement on a range of principles,” Abdullah said in a tweet.
He added that work on details is underway to finalize the agreement.
“We hope to finalize the political agreement at the earliest so that we can pay undivided attention to tackling COVID-19 pandemic,” said Abdullah emphasizing, “ensuring a just, dignified and lasting peace, and confronting the security and economic challenges in a spirit of national unity and solidarity.”
Meanwhile, in a meeting with Deborah Lyons, the UN Special Envoy to Afghanistan, the second vice president Sarwar Danish said that Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah would reach a political agreement in the next a few days and that Abdullah is to lead the High Reconciliation Council.
On the other hand, a plan under the name of the “framework of the political agreement” was made public, attributed to Abdullah Abdullah. The formation of the Government Supreme Council of the Government with the presence of political leaders, the formation of an executive Prime Minister with a focus on peace and the handing over of the peace process to the executive prime minister were the biggest parts of the plan, but Sapidar Palace said this plan is not part of Abdullah Abdullah’s political agreement.
The plan, which has just become public, also mentions the transfer of executive authority and a 50 percent share in the government to Abdullah Abdullah as the second person in the country and the transfer of Marshall’s rank to General Dostum. Earlier, sources in the leadership of Abdullah’s team confirmed the existence of such cases in Mr. Abdullah’s plan.
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Friday that 178 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said that Kandahar, Kabul, and Herat have had the most positive cases of Coronavirus in the past day.
Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, added that four people had died from the coronavirus virus in the past 24 hours, and another 50 have recovered.
According to Mayar, 45 cases in Kandahar, 44 cases in Kabul, 24 cases in Herat, 13 cases in Baghlan, 14 cases in Paktia, 6 cases in Nangarhar and Jawzjan, 5 cases in Kapisa, 4 cases in Balkh, Badghis, and Bamyan, 3 cases in Laghman and Samangan, 2 cases in Maidan Wardak, and 1 case in Parwan and Nuristan were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 2,349 in Afghanistan.
“The crisis is huge, and if the advanced health care systems have faced trouble due to Coronavirus, then Afghanistan could face more seriously,” said Wahidullah Mayar.
In response to the introduction of Minister of Public Health, Firoozuddin Firuz, to the Attorney General’s Office, Mayar said that they are willing to hold the Afghan people accountable.
“We are not afraid to be introduced to the prosecutor’s office. We are ready to share details on every penny we have spent,” said Mayar.
According to the ministry, so far, 68 people have died of the Coronavirus since the outbreak of the coronavirus and another 310 have recovered.
