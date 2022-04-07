COVID-19
Lagarde tests positive for Covid-19 days before ECB meeting
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tested positive for Covid-19 just days before policy makers’ next decision, and said the diagnosis won’t affect the operations of her institution.
The ECB’s Governing Council meets on April 13-14 to set monetary policy for the euro area. A spokesperson for the central bank said the post-meeting press conference will go ahead as planned, with the format to be decided in the coming days.
In December, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos also contracted the virus days before a policy meeting and joined the concluding press briefing remotely at that time. Andrea Enria, the head of the central bank’s supervisory arm, had Covid in January.
ECB officials are weighing how to respond to record inflation in the currency bloc while the war in Ukraine darkens the economic outlook. Some have held out the possibility of raising interest rates this year, though they’ve also stressed the need to keep options open and to act on the basis of incoming data.
France reports over 217,000 new COVID-19 infections – health ministry
France on Tuesday reported 217,480 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, a level unseen since early February.
1,538 people are currently in intensive care units, France’s health ministry said, 5 more than on Monday.
Israeli PM Bennett tests positive for COVID
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19 but feels well and will work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.
The news came hours after Bennett, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster dose, visited the scene of a shooting in the Israeli city of Hadera, where two Arab gunmen killed two police officers before being shot dead.
“This morning, the prime minister will conduct an assessment … of last night’s attack,” Bennett’s office added in a statement.
Participants would include the ministers of defence and internal security, the military’s chief of staff and the national police chief, it added
Bennett met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday.
The prime minister, who turned 50 on Friday, has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and masking, while avoiding lockdowns, as Israel battles the pandemic.
African countries ease COVID-19 restrictions in light of improved pandemic situation
Many African countries have announced they will ease their current COVID-19 restrictions in light of the improved pandemic situation in Africa.
A ministerial meeting hosted by the Government of Niger decided that those who can provide a negative nucleic acid test report or vaccination certificate within a specified period of time can be exempted from the seven-day home quarantine after entering the country.
The Algerian government announced that starting Sunday, people who submit a negative nucleic acid test report or vaccination certificate within a specified period of time will be exempted from nucleic acid testing when entering the county.
In addition, Zimbabwe and Kenya are carrying out various marketing campaigns to reboot the tourism sector with promising recovery, Reuters reported.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached nearly 11.3 million cases as of Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
Reported deaths in Africa reached more than 250,000.
