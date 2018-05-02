Lack of United Message Encouraged Terrorists to Commit More Atrocities: CE

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday said that lack of a united message against terror groups have provided the opportunity for them to commit more massacres.

Speaking at the World Press Freedom Day ceremony in Kabul, Abdullah called the recent attack on Afghan journalists a tragedy.

He added that there is no difference between terrorist groups such as Daesh, Taliban, the Haqqani Network and Al Qaeda.

Specifically, he blamed the Taliban insurgent group for rejecting government’s unprecedented peace offer, saying that Taliban have been the basis for the activity of other terror groups in the country.

Meanwhile, he urged the security institutions to increase their efforts for the safety of the citizens.

At the same event, Sediqullah Tawhidi, a member of Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) asked of government’s practical steps for the safety of journalists and Afghan media.

On April 30, Two suicide attacks in Kabul, claimed by the so-called Islamic State also known as Daesh, killed at least 29 people including nine journalists.

On the same day, unknown gunmen shot dead Ahmad Shah, a journalist with BBC Afghan service in eastern Khost province of Afghanistan.

Reporters Without Borders called it the most lethal single attack on the media since the fall of the Taliban.