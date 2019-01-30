‘Lack of Political Consensus on Peace Will Deepen Crisis in Afghanistan’

(Last Updated On: January 30, 2019)

A number of Afghan analysts on Wednesday warned that if a political consensus has not been reached in the peace talks, challenges will increase in the war-weary Afghanistan.

The U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad who has recently held six days of talks with the Taliban in Qatar said that there was still no consensus in the anti-Taliban side.

He said he hopes Afghans seize this opportunity to put political differences aside and deal with “this moment positively and urgently.”

“We have the opportunity to avoid future tragedies, to bring the 40 years of war to an end, to a good end, and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion. I am hopeful that they will,” Khalilzad said.

Following the issue, a number of Afghan political analysts said that lack of a political consensus on peace would make the situation worse in the country.

“If the government is unable to build a collective consensus and common understanding, the people likely to deal with major challenges,” said Aziz Rafiee, Managing Director of the Afghan Civil Society.

“The government has no will for consensus. The key for peace is in America’s hand and it should force the government to build a consensus and prevent the country from crisis,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban.

The government, however, said that it has plan for peace but concerned of “uncertainties” in the peace talks.

“There are still uncertainties and it raised a lot questions among the people of Afghanistan,” said Second Vice President Sarwar Mohammad Sarwar Danish. “We want the peace which could guide Afghanistan forward, not that it take us back.”

The Chief Executive’s office, meanwhile, said that there is no hurdle for peace from their side, but insisted that peace talks require consultations with all sects of the society.

It comes as recently, Abbas Stanikzai, Chief Taliban negotiator said the U.S. has agreed to pull out its troops from Afghanistan – a move which according to some people would make the situation worse in the country.