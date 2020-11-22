Lack of job opportunities in Afghanistan raises concerns

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2020)

Minister of Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani said on Sunday that workers in Afghanistan have no job security nor are there enough job opportunities for graduates.

Ghoryani said that reforms need to be brought in the recruitment processes in government and in the private sector.

“We want our investors to put their money back into the country. We are willing to help a trader and a craftsman. We will also provide work security,” said Ghoryani.

Meanwhile, some investors say that educational institutions do not have the capacity to train people for what is needed today.

“Young entrepreneurs [with small and medium-sized businesses] make up the backbone of the country’s economy,” said Zabiullah Zairmal, an investor.

On the other hand, some members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) urged the government to support the private sector so as to boost job creation programs.

“I am excited about the prospects for the private sector in Afghanistan,” said Nahid Farid, a member of Wolesi Jirga.

This comes after new graduates have continued to raise the issue of a lack of job opportunities in the country for them.