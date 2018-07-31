‘Lack of Infrastructures, Financial Resources Major Challenges for Women Traders’

Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI) has said the lack of infrastructures and financial resources are the main challenges for the improvement of Afghan women traders.

AWCCI in the second economic conference for Afghan women traders called on the government to create industrial parks for the growth of women’s trades.

“Lack of infrastructures include industrial parks and electricity that are the biggest challenges for women,” Manizha Wafeq, chairman of AWCCI said.

In the meantime, the government considers capacity building for Afghan women is at the top priority of its agendas.

“Our aim is to increase women’s empowerment, capacities and removing obstacles,” Samina Ansari, head of women center in American University of Afghanistan.

The acting finance minister, Hamayoun Qayoumi also said, “We are trying to make the role of women more and greater in the economy of the country.”

Currently, 850 companies with more than 67 million dollars investment have been established which provided employment fields for 40 thousand people.