Latest News
Lack of female judges in provinces raises concerns
Security threats have posed a major challenge in terms of appointing female judges in the provinces of Afghanistan, especially in rural areas.
Hasina Safi, acting minister of women affairs, said opportunities should be provided to women in provinces to work as judges to ensure justice is carried out.
“All women need female judges in provinces to ensure justice. Work opportunities should be provided to women in the provinces,” said Safi.
Currently 256 women work as judges, 300 women work as administrative employees and 100 others work within the structures of the high court across the country.
The Secretary of the high court meanwhile said that women in this field mainly work in secure provinces.
“Women are represented in all provinces but most of them are in secure provinces. If we earned the trust of women we will have judges in all provinces,” said Javid Rashidi, head of the High Court Secretariat.
Women in Afghanistan can’t share their problems with male judges because of some limitations.
The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) said that the presence of women judges in provinces is crucial.
“We have 815 female prosecutors who work as judges. Providing work opportunities for women in provinces is very important. We suggest that traveling and working in provinces will be easy for women if their brothers or husbands can go with them,” said Sina Shina, deputy head of the AGO.
This comes as women deal with more legal cases in provinces in the country, however, the female judges can’t operate in all areas of provinces due to the lack of security.
Latest News
Afghanistan, Pakistan Formed New Military Committee: Envoy
Pakistani envoy said in an interview with Ariana News that Pakistan and Afghanistan has formed a joint committee to address security and military affairs related to both countries.
Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistani ambassador in Kabul, said that the current peace opportunity in Afghanistan is due to Pakistan’s efforts.
“Afghan owned and Afghan led peace under inclusive peace negotiations should find a solution. We are glad that our, US and other countries efforts improved peace process in Doha,” said Mansoor Ahmad Khan.
According to the envoy Pakistani will accelerate its efforts to bring a ceasefire and peace to Afghanistan.
Mansoor Ahmad Khan also welcomed the recent release of Pakistani prisoners from Afghan detention centers, adding that the move would strengthen Afghan-Pak political relations.
According to Khan 600 Pakistani national are jailed in Afghan prisons.
The envoy said that the Pakistani nationals were not arrested in connection with terrorist acts.
“We have shared no list with the Afghan government, when there is releasing matter as it was in the past both sides share information with each other and the process takes place,” said Khan.
The envoy also emphasized that both sides should forget the past and should open new doors to strengthen bilateral relations in different sectors.
Latest News
UAE’s Abdullah bin Zayed and Atmar discuss ways to boost relations
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the UAE met with Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar on Monday to review the prospects of fostering relations between the two nations across various fronts.
They also discussed the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts being made to fight the impact it’s having on economies.
According to the Khaleej Times, the UAE diplomat welcomed Atmar and discussed growing cooperation in the fields of logistics and food security in addition to exchanging views over a number of regional and international issues of interest.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s determination to reinforce relations with Afghanistan across various domains.
Atmar meanwhile thanked Sheikh Abdullah for his hospitality and congratulated him on the 49th UAE National Day, commending the developmental achievements and the prestigious stature boasted by the UAE regionally and internationally.
Latest News
US Covid cases found as early as December last year
A new study has found that there were already Covid-19 infections in the United States in December last year, which provides further evidence indicating the coronavirus was spreading globally weeks before the first cases were reported in China.
The study published on Monday identified 106 infections from 7,389 blood samples collected from donors in nine US states between December 13 and January 17.
Bloomberg reported that the samples, collected by the American Red Cross, were sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing to detect if there were antibodies against the virus.
“The findings of this report suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infections may have been present in the US in December 2019, earlier than previously recognized,” the report stated.
The first reports of mysterious pneumonia in Wuhan, China, first started circulating in late December 2019 before spreading rapidly throughout the city.
The first US case emerged on January 19 this year as the disease spread around the world.
Bloomberg reported that the findings of the study reinforce the growing belief that COVID-19 was silently spreading worldwide earlier than known and that it could reignite debate on the origins of the pandemic.
The CDC study states there were isolated cases in the western parts of the US in mid-December.
