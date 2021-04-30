Kyrgyzstan evacuates over 10,000 people after clashes with Tajikistan

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2021)

Kyrgyzstan has said that its death toll in clashes with Tajikistan at the disputed border has risen to 13, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, 13 Kyrgyz citizens – including a 12-year-old girl – were killed and 134 others injured in the clashes.

“All the victims are provided with all the necessary medical assistance,” the statement said.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, stated that over 10,000 citizens had been evacuated from two districts bordering Tajikistan where the fighting had been most intense.

Tensions on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28-29 and an exchange of fire occurred between the military units of the two neighboring countries.

The armed conflict happened in the border areas of the Sughd region of Tajikistan and the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Both sides blamed each other for escalating tensions.

Tajikistan, however, said late Thursday that the two countries have agreed on a ceasefire and return of military units to their bases.

“The parties agreed to end hostilities in the border areas of the Sughd and Batken regions, withdraw troops and military equipment from the border areas to their permanent deployment sites, and continue the negotiation process to stabilize the situation in the border areas,” Tajikistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It was decided to create a working group from among the representatives of the relevant authorities of the parties to monitor the implementation of the agreements reached and take urgent measures to de-escalate the situation on the state border,” the statement read.

Reporter:Bais Hayat