Kunduz’s Khanabad District Cleared of Taliban: MoD

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2019)

The Afghan forces have fully cleared the Khanabad district of Kunduz province from Taliban militants presence, Afghan Defense Ministry said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Defence Ministry said the National Defense and Security forces conducted the clearance operations in the district after militants stormed the district at around 4 am on Friday.

At least 20 Taliban militants were killed in air and ground operations so far, the statement said.

The statement further said that at the moment the clearance operation is underway in the outskirts of Khanabad.

However, the Taliban claimed in a statement that they have captured the district’s police command and all outposts around it.