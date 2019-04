(Last Updated On: April 8, 2019)

Kamil Karimi, head of Kunduz Taekwondo Federation and Fitness Champion was killed in an armed attack by unknown gunmen on Sunday in northern Kunduz province, local officials confirmed.

Karimi was shot dead at Spinzar road in Kunduz by unknown gunmen on Sunday night.

The provincial security officials confirmed the incident to Ariana News but did not provide further details.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.