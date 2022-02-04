Health
Kunduz steps up vaccine campaign, urges residents to get jabbed
Eighty thousand people in Kunduz have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the past six months, officials confirmed Friday.
Health officials in Kunduz province say that since the new government came in to power, 80,000 people in the provincial capital and districts have received the vaccine.
“More than 80,000 people received the vaccine in Kunduz. We call on the other compatriots to get the [COVID-19] vaccine,” said Qari Mohammad Anwar Bashir, head of Kunduz public health directorate.
“We have vaccinated more than 80,000 of the males and females [in Kunduz]. We have sites in the city and districts,” said Jamshid Sarwari, an official from Kunduz district hospital.
According to the officials, this shows an increase of 20 percent of vaccinations against the previous six months.
However, officials at the COVID-19 treatment hospital in Kunduz say that in the past three days, out of 175 corona specimens tested, 35 have been reported to have signs of a mutation or Omicron variant.
He called on Kunduz residents to get vaccinated in order to prevent a fourth wave of the virus.
He called on Kunduz residents to get vaccinated in order to prevent a fourth wave of the virus.
Meanwhile, vaccinators at the Kunduz District Hospital, are optimistic that people are willing to get vaccinated.
“More people are coming. People understand about the value of the vaccine. The people who received vaccines are safe and healthy,” said Sayed Mehran Hashimi, a vaccinator.
On the other hand, doctors at the COVID-19 Hospital in Kunduz report an increase in the number of positive cases in recent days, and say that the lack of diagnostic kits for mutations has made it difficult for them to diagnose the variant.
Health
Scores of children succumb to pneumonia as health system collapses
Pneumonia cases have spiked in Afghanistan, leaving an untold number of children dead due to the lack of healthcare facilities in the country, Save the Children, a leading humanitarian organization for children, said on Monday.
“Child pneumonia is surging in the middle of a hunger crisis that is ravaging young immune systems,” the organization said in a statement. “The collapse of the health system, driven largely by frozen financial assets and withdrawn aid, comes at a deadly cost for Afghan children.”
According to one doctor at a hospital, he had never seen so many cases of child pneumonia and severe malnutrition. He said 135 children had died in or on their way to the hospital last December.
The statement noted that “clinics across the country have been forced to close as wages for health workers have dried up” and that “crumbling health services is one of the direct impacts of global assets freezes and suspended development aid, both of which are choking the healthcare system.”
In addition, the aid agency called on the international community to unlock vital funding.
Health
COVID-19 cases increase in Afghanistan: officials
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Sunday that COVID-19 infections have increased across Afghanistan.
According to the MoPH, 429 COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours in the country.
MoPH officials raised concerns and said that the Afghan health sector is not able to detect the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“Positive cases of COVID-19 surged recently. Symptoms of the cases [show] they are likely the new variant; we don’t know [whether it is Omicron or not], because we don’t have [test] kits. Compatriots should be careful,” said Dr Javed Hazher, spokesman for the MoPH.
Employees of the Afghan-Japan hospital which is allocated to treat Coronavirus patients said that they have not received their salaries for many months.
“Most of the cases are Omicron… We don’t have machines to detect Omicron cases, we also don’t have necessary kits,” said Hashmat Faizi, one hospital official.
Afghan patients and their relatives meanwhile are concerned about the lack of drugs and medical equipment in hospitals.
“Our patient had [Coronavirus] symptoms, we transferred him here. It is not clear yet whether he is infected by Coronavirus or not,” said Nasar, a relative of one patient.
“Our patient had been admitted here for a long time. We don’t have a good place to stay here, our problems should be reduced,” said Namat Gull, another relative.
Despite the increase in COVID cases across Afghanistan, people continue to ignore advice to wear face masks in public nor do they stick to social distancing regulations.
Advertisements in the media about measures to take to avoid contracting the virus have also stopped.
Health
Afghanistan’s health system is on brink of collapse: urgent action needed
The World Health Organization (WHO) has once again appealed to the international community to find a funding mechanism to help prevent Afghanistan’s primary health care initiative from collapsing.
The WHO stated this week international donors need to find a funding mechanism for the Sehatmandi program, which is Afghanistan’s crucial primary health care initiative.
The Sehatmandi program is the backbone of Afghanistan’s health system, providing care for millions of people through 2,331 health facilities across the country.
However, since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control, major funding for the program has been withdrawn.
Previously funded by the World Bank, the European Commission, and USAID, there are now serious challenges to continuing these vital primary health care services.
Over the last two decades, life expectancy has risen, and maternal, newborn and child deaths in Afghanistan have dramatically decreased, largely due to the success of the Sehatmandi program.
Today, the population’s health is seriously under threat and all the progress in health outcomes may be lost, the organization warned.
“The recent funding pause by key donors to the country’s biggest health programme (Sehatmandi) will cause the majority of the public health facilities to close. As a result, more mothers, infants and children will die of reduced access to essential health care.
“WHO is determined to work with partners in identifying a sustainable solution with the support of donors to maintain and scale up the lifesaving interventions when needed in the country,” said Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan this week.
