Latest News
Kunduz IDPs get essential foodstuffs in Bayat Foundation’s ongoing campaign
The Bayat Foundation continues to support Afghans in desperate need of essential supplies and this week handed out much-needed food supplies in Kunduz province.
The organization, with the financial help of mostly individuals around the world, has delivered thousands of food parcels to desperate Afghans in the past two months.
Foundation officials say that food parcels including flour, cooking oil, and rice, were distributed to hundreds of people in Kunduz this week.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, said: “We came to Kunduz to distribute [food items] to a number of deserving and displaced people that were identified by the Bayat Foundation team.”
“The aid includes flour, oil, and rice. We will continue to provide additional assistance to other provinces soon,” Haji Mohammad Ismail added.
The foundation said that a comprehensive assessment was carried out to identify people who were in dire need of help in the province.
Khair Mohammad Saljoqi, a representative of the Bayat Foundation in Kunduz, stated: “The charity Bayat Foundation’s aid distribution process to vulnerable and war-affected people has started across the province [Kunduz] and the country. We identified recipients in Kunduz and have started providing hundreds of families with assistance.”
Welcoming the foundation’s initiative, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) called on other charity organizations and businessmen to step in to help vulnerable families.
Mawlawi Abdul Raqib Haqqani, a member of the IEA, said: “Our people are facing hardships. We call on all national businessmen to step in to help our people like the Bayat Foundation which is assisting our people during these difficult times.”
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Latest News
US envoy for Afghanistan meets with India’s NSA and Foreign Secretary
US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West met with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
West, who is currently on a regional tour, travelled to Delhi after meetings in Islamabad and Moscow.
“Discussions focused on the current developments in Afghanistan,” sources told India’s media adding they also discussed the Regional Security Dialogue of NSAs in Delhi last week, as well as the safe passage of people in and out of Afghanistan.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said in a tweet that Shringla and West “exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan”.
West is understood to have discussed his meetings in Pakistan, including a joint meeting he held with Russian special envoy Zamir Kabulov and Chinese special envoy Yue Xiaoyong with Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa on Friday after a meeting of the “Extended Troika” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, The Hindu reported.
Latest News
Muttaqi calls for cooperation in letter to US Congress
Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi warned Wednesday that continued “sanctions” will not help the current situation and could instead lead to a major crisis including a mass migration.
In a letter addressed to the United States Congress, Muttaqi said after suffering decades of war, the Afghan people now “have a right to financial security.”
“Currently the fundamental challenge of our people is financial security and the roots of this concern lead back to the freezing of assets of our people by the American government,” he said.
He also said that following the signing of the Doha Agreement in February last year, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) “no longer find ourselves in direct conflict with one another nor are we a military opposition, what logic could possibly exist behind the freezing of our assets?”
“We believe that both sides have a great opportunity to build positive relations, moving forward and learn lessons from past bitter experiences. At a time when we have an excellent opportunity for positive relations, reaching for the option of sanctions and pressure cannot help improve our relations.”
He said the country now has a “united, responsible and non-corrupt government,” and that “practical steps have been taken towards good governance, security and transparency, islands of power have been eliminated, agents of corruption, embezzlement, usurpation and infringement of other rights have been neutralised, security has taken hold throughout the country, no threat is posed to the region or world from Afghanistan and a pathway has been paved for positive cooperation.”
“Afghanistan now has everything available for growth and development, and the United States of America can also invest in the manufacturing, agriculture and mining sectors of Afghanistan,” he said.
However, he said the IEA understands “the concerns of the international community and America, and it is necessary for both sides to take positive steps in order to build trust.”
Muttaqi also stated that freezing of assets and economic sanctions can harm health, education and other civil service systems and that this “will only harm the common Afghans and this will serve as the worst memory ingrained in Afghans at the hands of America.”
On the humanitarian crisis, Muttaqi stated that the country has already been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, drought, war and poverty and that the imposition of “sanctions” has hampered trade and impacted the process of providing humanitarian assistance.
“Assessments by the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations conclude that if these conditions continue, the Afghans will face a dire situation this winter,” he said.
He also pointed out that there was not “logical” justification for allowing women and children to suffer due to the lack of health services, food, shelter and other primary needs.
In calling for Afghanistan’s assets held by the United States to be released, he said he hopes Congress will take the matter seriously and consider the people.
“In conclusion, I request the government of the United States of America take responsible steps towards addressing the humanitarian and economic crisis unfolding in Afghanistan so that doors for future relations are opened, assets of Afghanistan’s Central Bank are unfrozen and sanctions on our banks are lifted.”
Latest News
Facebook says hackers in Pakistan targeted Afghan users amid govt collapse
Hackers from Pakistan used Facebook to target people in Afghanistan with connections to the previous government during the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover of the country in mid-August, the company’s threat investigators said in an interview with Reuters.
Facebook said the group, known in the security industry as SideCopy, shared links to websites hosting malware which could surveil people’s devices.
Targets included people connected to the government, military and law enforcement in Kabul, Reuters reported. Facebook said it removed SideCopy from its platform in August.
The social media company, which recently changed its name to Meta, said the group created fictitious personas of young women as “romantic lures” to build trust and trick targets into clicking phishing links or downloading malicious chat apps. It also compromised legitimate websites to manipulate people into giving up their Facebook credentials.
“It’s always difficult for us to speculate as to the end goal of the threat actor,” said Facebook’s head of cyber espionage investigations, Mike Dvilyanski. “We don’t know exactly who was compromised or what the end result of that was.”
Major online platforms and email providers including Facebook, Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp’s LinkedIn have said they took steps to lock down Afghan users’ accounts during the IEA’s swift takeover of the country.
