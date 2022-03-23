Connect with us

World

Kremlin: Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 23, 2022)

Russia’s security policy dictates that the country would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence were threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in an interview on Tuesday.

The comment, nearly four weeks after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine, came amid Western concern that the conflict there could escalate into a nuclear war, Reuters reported.

Peskov made the comment in an English-language interview when asked whether he was confident President Vladimir Putin would not use nuclear weapons.

“We have a concept of domestic security and it’s public, you can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it (the nuclear arsenal) can be used in accordance with our concept,” he said.

“There are no other reasons that were mentioned in that text,” he said in a further reference to the country’s security concept, read the 

Putin last month ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert. In line with the order, Russia’s defence ministry said on Feb. 28 that its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been placed on enhanced combat duty, the Interfax news agency reported.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on March 14: “The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility.”

World

Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes, killing two pilots

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 23, 2022)

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed on Tuesday while on a training mission in the country’s northwest, killing the two pilots on board, a spokesman for the air force said.

“The trainer aircraft has crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission,” a statement issued by the air force said. No loss of life or property was reported on the ground.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident, the statement added.

Pakistan’s armed forces have suffered several air accidents in recent years. A crash killed a female jet pilot in another training exercise in November 2015, Reuters reported.

In May 2015, a military helicopter carrying diplomats to inspect a tourism project crashed, killing seven people, including the ambassadors of Norway and the Philippines.

According to Reuters another military helicopter being used as an air ambulance crashed in August 2015 near the northern district of Mansehra, killing 12 people.

World

No sign of survivors in Chinese Boeing crash

Published

1 day ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2022)

Chinese media reported Tuesday that there was no sign of survivors in the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed in mountains in southern China on Sunday with 132 people on board.

The airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many people had been killed on the jet.

A video published by Chinese media however appears to show the moment the passenger plane nosedived before crashing in Guangxi.

The horrifying footage shows the Boeing 737 plummeting straight down into a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou.

Xi Jinping, China’s president, has called for investigators to determine the cause of the crash, but has been reported by The People’s Daily that “there is no sign of life among the scattered debris”.

The airline said it had sent a working group to the site. There were no foreigners on the flight, Chinese state television reported, citing China Eastern.

World

China Eastern Airlines Boeing with 132 on board crashes in China

Published

2 days ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2022)

A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, China’s Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Rescue services were on their way to the scene, Reuters reported.

There was no word on the cause of the crash.

The plane was a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.

The CAAC said the aircraft lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. It had 123 passengers and nine crew on board. State media said earlier there were 133 people on board.

“The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene,” it said in a statement.

