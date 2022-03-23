World
Kremlin: Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened
Russia’s security policy dictates that the country would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence were threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in an interview on Tuesday.
The comment, nearly four weeks after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine, came amid Western concern that the conflict there could escalate into a nuclear war, Reuters reported.
Peskov made the comment in an English-language interview when asked whether he was confident President Vladimir Putin would not use nuclear weapons.
“We have a concept of domestic security and it’s public, you can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it (the nuclear arsenal) can be used in accordance with our concept,” he said.
“There are no other reasons that were mentioned in that text,” he said in a further reference to the country’s security concept, read the
Putin last month ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert. In line with the order, Russia’s defence ministry said on Feb. 28 that its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been placed on enhanced combat duty, the Interfax news agency reported.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on March 14: “The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility.”
World
Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes, killing two pilots
A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed on Tuesday while on a training mission in the country’s northwest, killing the two pilots on board, a spokesman for the air force said.
“The trainer aircraft has crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission,” a statement issued by the air force said. No loss of life or property was reported on the ground.
A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident, the statement added.
Pakistan’s armed forces have suffered several air accidents in recent years. A crash killed a female jet pilot in another training exercise in November 2015, Reuters reported.
In May 2015, a military helicopter carrying diplomats to inspect a tourism project crashed, killing seven people, including the ambassadors of Norway and the Philippines.
According to Reuters another military helicopter being used as an air ambulance crashed in August 2015 near the northern district of Mansehra, killing 12 people.
World
No sign of survivors in Chinese Boeing crash
Chinese media reported Tuesday that there was no sign of survivors in the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed in mountains in southern China on Sunday with 132 people on board.
The airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many people had been killed on the jet.
A video published by Chinese media however appears to show the moment the passenger plane nosedived before crashing in Guangxi.
The horrifying footage shows the Boeing 737 plummeting straight down into a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou.
Xi Jinping, China’s president, has called for investigators to determine the cause of the crash, but has been reported by The People’s Daily that “there is no sign of life among the scattered debris”.
The airline said it had sent a working group to the site. There were no foreigners on the flight, Chinese state television reported, citing China Eastern.
World
China Eastern Airlines Boeing with 132 on board crashes in China
A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, China’s Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.
The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Rescue services were on their way to the scene, Reuters reported.
There was no word on the cause of the crash.
The plane was a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.
The CAAC said the aircraft lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. It had 123 passengers and nine crew on board. State media said earlier there were 133 people on board.
“The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene,” it said in a statement.
IEA’s move to extend ban on teenage girls from going to school sparks outcry
IEA deals bitter blow to teenage girls as they extend education ban
Kremlin: Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened
Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes, killing two pilots
Elon Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
More than 90% of Badghis farmers affected by drought
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan
ATN secures the rights to broadcast Afghan vs Bangladesh series live
Tahawol: Pakistan Host OIC Conference
Zerbena: Key economic developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Saar: Security developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Tahawol: Major events in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Zerbena: Chinese company to start extraction of mines
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan will recognize IEA after regional consensus
-
Business4 days ago
Chinese mining company MCC to open office in Kabul
-
World4 days ago
Russia ‘tightening noose’ on Mariupol; Biden tells China not to fuel assault
-
Regional5 days ago
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ranks last in world happiness index for third year in a row
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA cancel public holiday for Nowruz but say celebrations allowed
-
World3 days ago
Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles in strike on Ukraine arms depot