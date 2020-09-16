COVID-19
Korea pledges $1m to help Afghanistan tackle pandemic
The South Korean embassy in Kabul signed a US$1 million grant with the World Health Organization (WHO) this week to assist in efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.
According to WHO, the organization will receive funding to implement the “Strengthening access to quality health care in the most vulnerable population in Afghanistan” project, over a six-month period.
In a joint statement issued by the organizations, WHO said the project is expected to bolster efforts to increase COVID-19 testing across the country through the provision of specimen collection kits for 15 rapid response teams (RRTs), which will enable sample collection from 40,500 people; provision of diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Public Health to cover testing for 50,000 people, and provision of testing consumables for RRTs and laboratory technicians across the country to cover testing needs for at least 10,520 people.
“The project will also play a critical role in improving awareness about COVID-19 through community-based engagement, targeting 314,900 people across priority regions of the country and building field teams’ capacity to better engage and communicate with communities.” the statement read.
The grant arrangement was signed by the Korean ambassador Zha Hyoung Rhee, and Dr Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative for Afghanistan.
Both parties to the agreement emphasized the importance of continued support from the international community to help Afghanistan in its fight against COVID-19.
“While the pandemic does not respect borders when it comes to its negative impacts, there is no denying that those countries which lack in medical infrastructure are more vulnerable,” said Rhee.
“Considering Korea’s experiences, 3Ts, i.e., testing, tracking, and treatment constitute the major components of an effective response to the pandemic. I sincerely hope that the support from Korea, especially regarding the earliest stage of those response activities, will help mitigate, to a considerable extent, the impact of the pandemic which has been inflicting enormous damage not only on the already dire humanitarian situation but also on the essential socio-economic fabric of Afghanistan,” Rhee added.
More than six months since the onset of the COVID-19 emergency in Afghanistan, cases continue to rise but severe testing restrictions have plagued the country, which already has a fragile health care system.
As of Monday, 38,772 confirmed cases and 1,425 deaths had been reported.
Peeperkorn in turn said: “The crisis is far from over.”
He noted the country had gone through a substantial first wave but that everyone needs to be prepared for secondary spikes.
While Afghanistan’s official COVID-19 toll stands at close to 40,000, the Afghan Health Ministry and WHO stated early last month that they estimate nearly a third of the population – about 10 million people – had already been infected.
Health Minister Ahmad Jawad Osmani told reporters on August 5 that a survey had been carried out and had been based on antibody tests.
The survey estimated that about 31.5 percent of the population of 32 million had contracted the virus, with the highest infection rate in the capital, Kabul where more than half of the city’s five million people are believed to have been infected.
Afghanistan, which has poor health infrastructure and has been wracked by decades of war, has only limited testing capacity.
But the new “Strengthening access to quality health care in the most vulnerable population in Afghanistan” project is a part of the COVID-19 ONE UN Health Response Plan and is aligned with the overall support that WHO is providing to Afghanistan to address needs related to COVID-19.
COVID-19
COVID-19 hits Afghan children hard, deprives millions of an education
COVID-19
India’s daily COVID-19 infection rate now close to 100,000
India’s COVID-19 cases passed the 4.7 million mark Sunday after it recorded more than 94,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, health ministry figures confirm.
India recorded a daily increase of 94,372 new coronavirus cases. This was the fifth straight day it reported over 90,000 new cases – adding more than one million new infections in less than two weeks.
The total now stands at 4,754,356 with a daily total of 1,114 deaths. The total number of deaths is 78,586.
India media reports confirmed Home Minister Amit Shah was readmitted to a hospital in New Delhi late Saturday.
He tested positive a few weeks back, was then hospitalized and discharged two weeks ago.
Fears are growing in India however, that the number of cases could surpass that of the US by the end of September. Already India is the second-worst affected country in the world, after the US, which has recorded 6.5 million cases.
COVID-19
Time to plan transport of COVID-19 vaccines is now: IATA
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments around the world to start planning for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines once approved and available.
IATA said in a statement that air cargo plays a key role in the distribution of vaccines under normal circumstances and that this will be critical to efficient transport and distribution of a vaccine when the time comes.
However, governments will need to plan accordingly well in advance and with industry stakeholders.
“Safely delivering COVID-19 vaccines will be the mission of the century for the global air cargo industry. But it won’t happen without careful advance planning. And the time for that is now,” said IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
“We urge governments to take the lead in facilitating cooperation across the logistics chain so that the facilities, security arrangements and border processes are ready for the mammoth and complex task ahead,” he said.
“Delivering billions of doses of vaccine to the entire world efficiently will involve hugely complex logistical and programmatic obstacles all the way along the supply chain. We look forward to working together with government, vaccine manufacturers and logistical partners to ensure an efficient global roll-out of a safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
IATA stated that vaccines must be handled and transported in line with international regulatory requirements, at controlled temperatures and without delay to ensure the quality of the product.
The association stated that while there are still many unknowns (number of doses, temperature sensitivities, manufacturing locations, etc.), it is clear that the scale of activity will be vast, that cold chain facilities will be required and that delivery to every corner of the planet will be needed.
Security is also of paramount importance, stated IATA. Vaccines will be highly valuable commodities. Arrangements must be in place to ensure that shipments remain secure from tampering and theft.
“Processes are in place to keep cargo shipments secure, but the potential volume of vaccine shipments will need early planning to ensure that they are scalable,” IATA stated.
IATA also warned governments to take into consideration the diminished cargo capacity in the air transport sector after passenger traffic has downsized and networks have moth-balled many aircraft.
The potential size of the delivery is enormous. Just providing a single dose to 7.8 billion people would fill 8,000 747 cargo aircraft, IATA stated.
“Even if we assume that half the needed vaccines can be transported by land, the air cargo industry will still face its largest single transport challenge ever. In planning their vaccine programs, particularly in the developing world, governments must take very careful consideration of the limited air cargo capacity that is available at the moment. If borders remain closed, travel curtailed, fleets grounded and employees furloughed, the capacity to deliver life-saving vaccines will be very much compromised,” said de Juniac.
Korea pledges $1m to help Afghanistan tackle pandemic
Khalilzad meets with top Indian officials, discusses regional security
Negotiating teams meet, agree on a number of working principles
UNAMA urges foreign community to support Afghanistan at pledging summit
EU pledges aid to help flood-stricken Afghans
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
Saudi Prince Khalid met with Bajwa during army chief’s visit to Riyadh
Trump believes Saudi Arabia will join Israel-UAE agreement
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Morning News Show Part1: Afghan Peace Process
Sola: Government, Taliban delegates to start direct talks
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan negotiations discussed
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan talks discussed
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
- Latest News4 days ago
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
- Featured4 days ago
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
- Featured3 days ago
Croatian flag lowered as last of their troops leave Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
World leaders band together for Afghan women to have a voice
- Featured1 day ago
Afghanistan wins seat at prestigious UN commission on status of women
- Featured5 days ago
ArtLords offer wise words of advice to Afghan peace negotiators
- Featured3 days ago
Eight-member negotiating teams ‘working on talks agenda’