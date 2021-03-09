Latest News
Koofi and Gailani discuss peace process with Norweigan diplomat
In a virtual discussion with Audun Halvorsen, the State Secretary at Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fatima Gailani and Fawzia Koofi, members of the Republic’s peace talks team, discussed the importance of the role and presence of women in the peace process.
Gailani said that today’s Afghanistan is different from what it was in the past – by having gained “experience from past problems and lessons learned”.
She said: “Our achievements in various fields are vitally important.”
Emphasizing the effective use of current opportunities to achieve lasting peace in the country, she said that the protection of women’s rights and the participation of women in politics is key to ensuring a bright future for Afghanistan.
Stating that the role of the UN and strengthening regional consensus and the role of neighboring countries in supporting the peace process is of significant importance, Gailani said that there is a need to strengthen coordination and coherence among international partners to get them to support this process.
Fawzia Koofi, meanwhile spoke about recent developments in the peace process, and mentioned the negotiating team’s efforts to stop targeted killings and the ongoing violence, and to establish a durable ceasefire.
Stressing the importance of continuing the peace negotiations, Koofi said: “Clear and measured mechanisms are needed to move the peace process forward, and the Negotiating Team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has worked on these mechanisms.”
She emphasized the role of international partners in continuing their cooperation for a stable Afghanistan, and said that establishing peace and security in Afghanistan is crucial to regional stability.
Koofi also spoke about the importance of international guarantees and the United Nations’ role in ensuring peace in Afghanistan, saying that parties who make decisions regarding the peace process must ensure that the decisions will lead Afghanistan to peace and stability.
The State Secretary in the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway also said that the country, together with the international community, will continue to support the Afghanistan peace process and will work for achieving sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Washington says Khalilzad will be based in Doha for now
The U.S. State Department said on Monday that it is too early to say how Afghan peace talks are going, but the United States believes this is a moment when progress is possible, Reuters reported.
State Department spokesman Ned Price also told a regular news briefing that the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, would be based in Doha for some time.
“We have continued to encourage all sides to take part constructively and with a degree of alacrity, knowing that this is a moment in time where progress is possible,” Price said.
“We want to do everything we can to facilitate that progress, to support dialogue, the inter-Afghan dialogue between the various parties. That’s precisely why we’re there.”
Khalilzad, who has already met with Afghan leaders in Kabul and the Taliban in Qatar, arrived in Pakistan on Monday, along with Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi and discussed issues of mutual interest, including the peace process and regional security.
Khalilzad, is currently on a regional trip to help push for a peace deal between the two warring parties and handed over Washington’s plan for the formation of a transitional government in Afghanistan to various stakeholders including Afghan government leaders and the Taliban.
Blinken’s letter to Ghani draws widespread debate
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s letter to President Ashraf Ghani suggesting the establishment of a transitional government and a high-level summit in Turkey has sparked widespread reaction among Afghan officials and politicians – with some in favor of the move and others opposed to it.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said at an event commemorating the 7th death anniversary of Marshal Qasim Fahim on Monday, that Afghanistan will never accept demands that could jeopardize the people’s right to vote.
He said the letter, which was in fact a proposal for a new political structure in Afghanistan, was “shameful” and that he will “resist it”.
“Let me be clear I will not sign it,” Saleh said.
He also stated that the people of Afghanistan will not accept what he called a “forced and imposed peace on the people of Afghanistan”.
“One of the articles is to form a supreme council for the enforcement of Sharia [law]. In the county where we have several scholars like Imam Abu Hanifa; now two people who graduated from Haqqania School will hand over a certificate of Islam to us. I will never sign at the bottom of that shameful document,” said Saleh.
“We have the right not to hang the fate of 35 million people on someone else’s schedule,” he said adding that “Americans and their Western allies have every right to decide the fate of 2,500 U.S. and a few thousand NATO troops now stationed in our country.”
This was in reference to the stipulated May 1 withdrawal of all US troops as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year in February.
Saleh also reiterated government’s position that only elected leaders can govern Afghanistan and Afghan voters should be the ones to freely choose them.
“If they (Taliban) agree to elections in principle, it is the president’s last term [in office], so then we can talk about a date for an election,” he said.
“We held two days of talks with U.S. officials and told them we will never compromise on the rights of the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
According to Saleh, government’s stance will not change. He also stated he is not worried about the letter.
“We are neither concerned about the letter nor has it changed our position,” Saleh said.
“But we will not accept any deal [sealed] between 20 people in a room; for the dissolution of the Constitution and our achievements; and especially we will not let anyone take the people’s right to vote away – never, never, never!,” he said.
Meanwhile, former president Hamid Karzai also highlighted the diversity in the country and urged Afghans to work hard at preserving unity.
Referring to his time in office he said: “I had one view, Marshal (Qasim Fahim, former first vice president) had another view, and (former vice president Karim) Khalili had another opinion, but it was all about the country’s interests, and that must be preserved.”
Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said he also received a letter, similar to that sent to Ghani.
Abdullah stated the letter indicates that the international community considers the need for peace as urgent but that this was out of government’s control.
“Today, people of Afghanistan are facing difficult times… When three people (female workers of one media outlet) were martyred in Nangarhar, all employees of the radio station went on leave; no media workers are safe; neither are scholars, civil society activists and no one is safe,” said Abdullah.
Abdullah cautiously said that he does not defend the letter and has no intention of defending the letter, and alluded to the issue that one should not ignore suggestions by foreigners.
“Today, as in the past, we complain about foreigners. These foreigners are in the world (as decision-makers), they are effective,” he stated.
In the meantime, a number of prominent Afghan politicians said that the letter, outlining Washington’s plan, deprives people of their rights; however, others stated that in order to reach peace, sacrifices need to be made.
“Afghanistan has reached a very sensitive stage. We are almost losing control of the situation because the international community is in a hurry regarding Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Mohaqiq, Ghani’s Senior Adviser for Security and Politics Affairs.
“Peace needs sacrifices, people lose lives on a daily basis and they are tired of the war,” said Azizullah Din Mohammad, deputy head of the HCNR.
Meanwhile, some politicians consider the new US plan for peace as ambiguous.
They argue that there is no clarity about how to deal with other terrorist groups that operate in the country in a post-peace deal environment – between government and the Taliban.
Khalilzad meets with Pakistan’s army chief to discuss peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, along with Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller, met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Monday where they discussed the Afghan peace process.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, issues of mutual interest, including the peace process and regional security were discussed.
ISPR stated that Khalilzad praised Pakistan for its efforts regarding the Afghan peace process.
Khalilzad’s meeting with Bajwa comes on the heels of his meetings with Afghan leaders and politicians in Kabul, and at least one meeting with the Doha leadership of the Taliban in Qatar.
Khalilzad, who is currently on a regional trip to help push for a peace deal between the two warring parties has handed over Washington’s plan for the formation of a transitional government in Afghanistan to various stakeholders including Afghan government leaders and the Taliban.
In an interview with Ariana News on Sunday, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem confirmed this and said the plan was being considered by the Taliban’s leadership in Doha and that “a final decision has yet to be made in this regard.”
The Afghan government also received US President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for the formation of a transitional government which would include the Taliban and the convening of an international summit – similar to the 2001 Bonn conference.
Washington says Khalilzad will be based in Doha for now
Koofi and Gailani discuss peace process with Norweigan diplomat
Blinken's letter to Ghani draws widespread debate
