‘Koleyan’ Area of Bulcheraq District Collapsed to Taliban

(Last Updated On: May 08, 2018 10:21 am)

The Koleyan area of Bulcheraq district of Faryab province which has 12 villages has collapsed into Taliban’s hands, local officials said on Tuesday.

Faryab provincial council head stated information suggests at least 40 members of the uprising forces were killed, wounded and captured by the opposition groups.

He added that the Taliban group seized an armored tank, equipment, arms and weapons of the uprising forces.

In the meantime, a security official on condition of anonymity confirmed the collapse of the area and casualties of uprising forces, adding the exact figure of casualties are not clear so far.