Kohistani assassins arrested by NDS
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Monday that the suspected assassins of women’s rights activist Freshta Kohistani and her brother have been arrested by NDS forces.
Kohistani and her brother were gunned down in the Hesa-e-Kuhistan district in Kapisa province in December last year.
The Afghan forces have arrested the suspects who were tracked down and arrested upon their return to Afghanistan from Pakistan.
“Their assassins were found & captured by the NDS forces after they (suspects) returned from Peshawar [in Pakistan] where they got bounty money and a promotion from Taliban Shura,” Saleh tweeted.
Freshta Kohistani, civil activist & advocate of women’s rights was killed on Dc 24, 2020 along with her brother. Their assassins were found & capturd by the @NDSAfghanistan after they returned from Peshawar where they got bounty money & pormotion frm Talb Shura. Mystery resolveed pic.twitter.com/cKREdHmB1b
— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) March 22, 2021
“Mystery resolved,” Saleh said.
The Taliban, however, denied its involvement in the assassination of Kohistani.
This comes as hundreds of attacks against civilians and Afghan security forces were recorded in 1399.
According to an Ariana News tally, at least 923 targeted assassinations took place in the last 365 days, including 11 journalists/media workers, 17 civil society activists, four provincial council members, and hundreds of government employees and security force members.
In addition, Ariana News’ tally found at least 649 people were wounded in targeted attacks.
Security forces capture militia commander Alipour’s command center
Afghan security forces have captured the central base belonging to a local militia commander Abdul Ghani Alipour in the Bihsud district of central Maidan Wardak province.
The Afghan forces launched an operation to arrest Alipour after his men shot down an army helicopter (Mi-17) last week. Four crew members and five security force members were killed.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Monday published several photos that show Afghan soldiers have entered Alipour’s base.
So far, no serious clashes have been reported between the two sides. The MoD, however, stated that at least 12 armed men loyal to Alipour have been killed during the recent clashes in the district.
The MoD said in a statement on Monday that a large cache of explosives and weapons belonging to Alipour was also seized by the Afghan forces.
“A large weapon and explosives cache, a base, and several checkpoints… have been destroyed by the Afghan forces,” the statement read.
Alipour has not commented in this regard so far.
Taliban captures Charkh district in Logar province
Taliban militants have captured the Charkh district of Logar province, an area about 130 km south of Kabul city, sources confirmed Monday.
Local officials said government compounds and the military base in the district have been abandoned.
According to the officials both the Taliban and Afghan forces suffered casualties in the clashes.
Officials, however, said that based on the request of people the district compound and the military base were installed at separate locations in the district.
Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that its fighters have completely captured the district.
The group further claimed that government forces launched mortar attacks on the district’s bazaar while retreating from the area, leaving two civilians dead and six more wounded.
The Ministry of Defense has denied the report, stating that the district is still under the control of the Afghan forces.
