Kohistani assassins arrested by NDS

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2021)

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Monday that the suspected assassins of women’s rights activist Freshta Kohistani and her brother have been arrested by NDS forces.

Kohistani and her brother were gunned down in the Hesa-e-Kuhistan district in Kapisa province in December last year.

The Afghan forces have arrested the suspects who were tracked down and arrested upon their return to Afghanistan from Pakistan.

“Their assassins were found & captured by the NDS forces after they (suspects) returned from Peshawar [in Pakistan] where they got bounty money and a promotion from Taliban Shura,” Saleh tweeted.

Freshta Kohistani, civil activist & advocate of women’s rights was killed on Dc 24, 2020 along with her brother. Their assassins were found & capturd by the @NDSAfghanistan after they returned from Peshawar where they got bounty money & pormotion frm Talb Shura. Mystery resolveed pic.twitter.com/cKREdHmB1b — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) March 22, 2021

“Mystery resolved,” Saleh said.

The Taliban, however, denied its involvement in the assassination of Kohistani.

This comes as hundreds of attacks against civilians and Afghan security forces were recorded in 1399.

According to an Ariana News tally, at least 923 targeted assassinations took place in the last 365 days, including 11 journalists/media workers, 17 civil society activists, four provincial council members, and hundreds of government employees and security force members.

In addition, Ariana News’ tally found at least 649 people were wounded in targeted attacks.