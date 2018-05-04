Kohistan District of Badakhshan Collapses to Taliban

(Last Updated On: May 04, 2018 3:42 pm)

Following the retreat of Afghan security forces, the Kohistan district of Badakhshan province collapsed to Taliban late on Thursday night, the provincial council members claimed.

According to a provincial member, Jawid Majidi, the Taliban militants captured the buildings of district and police command.

However, the Ministry of Defense said back up forces have been deployed to the area and the clearing operations will be started in the nearest time.

“The Special Forces have been deployed to the strategic points of the Kohistan district and retaking operation will begin soon,” Muhammad Rad Manish, spokesman of MoD said.

In the meantime, the Taliban group claimed to kill 29 Afghan soldiers, wounding dozens and seizing the equipment of Afghan forces during the collapse of the district.

Badakhshan is one of the insecure provinces in the north of the country, which shares borders with Tajikistan, Pakistan and China.

The collapse of Kohistan district comes as the Wardoj and Yamgan district are under the Taliban’s control since three years ago.