King Salman Urged Taliban to Stop War: Sediqi

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2019)

Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz has called on the Taliban group to stop the ongoing war in Afghanistan during his meeting with President Ashraf Ghani, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqi said in a press conference on Monday, August 26.

“Saudi Arabia supports Afghan peace process and if needed Saudi King vowed to ask Pakistan for more cooperation in Afghan peace,” Sediqi added.

He further stated that the expansion of economic cooperation, and establishing close diplomatic relationships between the two countries were the main purposes of the President’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

According to Sediqi, a 100 million dollar agreement has been signed between the two sides, and this money will be spent on the construction of 100 schools and Kabul ring roads.

Moreover, based on a memorandum of understanding signed, the Kingdom of Saudi would provide job opportunities for Afghan workers.

While President Ghani discussed Afghan peace process in meetings with Saudi officials during his two-day visit to the kingdom, the regional rival of Saudi Arabia, Qatar hosts ninth round of talks between U.S. and Taliban representatives which might conclude the two-decade war in Afghanistan.