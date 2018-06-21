King Salman Calls for Renewal of Kabul-Taliban Truce

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2018 12:39 pm)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud has welcomed the truce reached between the government of Afghanistan and Taliban during Eid ul Fitr and called for its renewal for lasting peace.

A statement issued by the Royal Court, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques followed with great interest the truce and expressed his pleasure over the blessed step.

King Salman hoped that the truce would be renewed and built upon for a longer period so that all parties could work together to achieve peace for the Afghan people.

He said the Afghan people, who had suffered so much from the horrors of war were looking forward to turn the page of the past and to open a new one based on tolerance and reconciliation, renounce violence and preserve the lives of innocent people.

“The King asked Almighty God to bring success to the Afghan brothers in achieving what is best for their country, and to reconcile them and to bring about security and stability to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and its dear people,” the Royal Court’s statement concluded.