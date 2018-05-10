Killers of BBC Pashto Reporter Arrested: Khost Governor

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2018 3:12 pm)

Suspected killers of BBC Pashto reporter Ahmad Shah have been detained in eastern Khost province, the provincial governor told Ariana News Thursday.

Governor Hakim Khan Habibi said that the security forces have arrested the killers of Ahmad Shah and perpetrators of the recent bombing in a voter registration center in Khost province that left 17 people dead and close to 40 others injured.

The provincial tribal elders, meanwhile, urged the government to public trial the culprits of both incidents.

Reporter Ahmad Shah was killed by unknown gunmen in Khost last week, following double bombing in Kabul that left at least 25 people killed including nine journalists.