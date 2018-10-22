Killer of Gen. Raziq Made Phone Call Minutes before Shooting: NDS Chief

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2018)

Intelligence Chief Massoum Stanekzai on Monday said that Kandahar provincial governor’s security guard who killed Kandahar Police Chief General Abdul Raziq last week made a phone call minutes before the attack to someone across the border.

Speaking at a press conference in Kandahar province, Stanekzai said the killer of Gen. Raziq was hired as a bodyguard of Governor Zalmay Wesa based on fake documents.

He said the killer had about two and half minutes-long phone conversation with someone across the border, shortly before the attack.

NDS chief also rejected the rumors which said at the security meeting the commander of U.S. and NATO forces Gen. Scott Miller and Gen. Raziq had disputes regarding the Durand Line issue before the incident.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah at ministers’ council meeting, meanwhile, rejected the rumors which said Gen. Raziq was assassinated in a plot by U.S.-led forces. He said it is a mere propaganda aimed at stirring trouble.

Gen. Raziq was killed two days before the parliamentary elections by the bodyguard who opened fire on him and other officials, including the provincial governor Zalmai Wesa, Gen. Abdul Momin Hassainkhail, the provincial NDS chief and Resolute Support commander Gen. Scott Miller.

Following the issue, the government on Monday officially appointed Gen. Raziq’s younger brother Tadeen Khan as Kandahar police chief.